(NYPost)   What the Chuck? Scandal brewing at the SI Zoo as viewers notice that, despite the city receiving over a foot of snow yesterday, there was no snow visible when Staten Island Chuck made his groundhog prediction "this morning"   (nypost.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Staten Island Chuck doesn't have those kind of powers. F#cking Staten Island, I even hate their groundhog.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So..... they filmed it when everyone could be there rather than risk staff or crew being snowed in at home for a live showing?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it, I'm never trusting rodents for my weather predictions again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more reason people don't believe the experts anymore.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staten Island: Not even once.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little background on SI Chuck: In 1985 he was briefly jailed for domestic battery (wife declined to press charges). And in 1997 he drove his car into a reservoir under the influence of prescription medication that was being used in a manner inconsistent with its labelling.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not even a groundhog it's three squirrels on each other's shoulders!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does Sports Illustrated have a zoo?  They can barely pay their writing staff.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How do you FAKE a Groundhog prediction?" one person commented. "

You might want to sit down for this...
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keep him away from Blaz's Butterfingers.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Staten Island need a zoo? We can just go and stare at the residents.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it Chuck, it's Staten Island.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that the materials used to build SI Chuck's house "fell of the back of a truck".
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: I'm guessing that the materials used to build SI Chuck's house "fell of the back of a truck".


Fell OFF (dammit!)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In DC we have Potomac Phil, he's LIVE in the snow....and he's dead.

https://wtop.com/dc/2021/02/dcs-potom​a​c-phil-declares-early-spring-but-more-​political-gridlock/
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I regretted clicking on a NY Post link, until I got to this:

In 2014, the portly prognosticator - later revealed to be a stand-in groundhog named Charlotte - died after being dropped by Mayor Bill de Blasio in front of a crowd.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superstitious bullshiat tradition is ruined when organizers dare to pre-record the superstitious bullshiat tradition instead of suffering through the weather and pandemic like real Americans.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well according to Texas Chuck was on the run with Glen, so....

whiskeyriff.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Land beaver"? Must be some Staten Island thing.
 
VisualiseThis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: "Land beaver"? Must be some Staten Island thing.


It's the Jersey version of Muff Cabbage.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: I regretted clicking on a NY Post link, until I got to this:

In 2014, the portly prognosticator - later revealed to be a stand-in groundhog named Charlotte - died after being dropped by Mayor Bill de Blasio in front of a crowd.


And they tried to cover it up. NY, where even the groundhogs are corrupt.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope they bring this up at the next Staten Island Counsel Meeting
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sports Illustrated has a zoo? Can I visit the bare exhibit?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://holidaysofyear.com/marmot-day​/

Marmot Day is celebrated on February 2, replacing Groundhog Day with a holiday honoring Alaska's marmots.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is an outrage.  I hope everyone involved gets impeached.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ahead of the marquee event, the video also featured a previously recorded kid-friendly segment on the zoo's other furry creatures, with workers wearing short sleeves under sunny skies.

This is interesting.  "Quick!  Get the kids out of the room!  The groundhog is next!"
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: [Fark user image 275x183]

I hope they bring this up at the next Staten Island Counsel Meeting


Or Fresh Kills will twice run red with blood?

Probably healthier than toxic sludge from Perth Amboy.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: So..... they filmed it when everyone could be there rather than risk staff or crew being snowed in at home for a live showing?


It's a zoo, the staff has to be there whether it snows or not.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What the hell does "6 more weeks of winter" even mean? Winter ends same time every year, and is it supposed to be that plus 6 weeks or 6 weeks from some other date?
Stupid old boomer shiat
 
