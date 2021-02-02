 Skip to content
(CNBC)   And now, advice on how to talk to your teen before finding out that they probably know more than you do about a particular subject   (cnbc.com) divider line
8
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every once in a while, I'm actually thankful that when I was a 16-year-old with $500 in the market, it cost me $25 to make a trade (minimum wage = $4.25).

Saved me a lot of pain....just like paying $30 for ecstasy is probably one of the reasons I'm alive today.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk before they're a teen?
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Staust, meet quo.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"You know how your not going to college anymore, but we have all these cool beanie babies?

I guess my point is, stick to stable long term investments."
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sex?  Technology?  Current, popular music?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrparks: Staust, meet quo.


Inability to type, meet dingers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe start by explaining how the market is doing so great with record unemployment.
 
