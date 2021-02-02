 Skip to content
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   Today's chemistry lesson: mix two parts politics, 8 parts whiskey, and a Trump $100 bill. Stir until you end up getting sent to jail   (wane.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And yet conservatives wonder why universities don't hire more conservatives.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: And yet conservatives wonder why universities don't hire more conservatives.


And people wonder why all good bars have the rule, "Religion and Politics are left at the door."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thank goodness for the Pol tab so that such drunken disputes can be settled with deek waving instead of pistol waving.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What is a Trump $100 Bill?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That mugshot looks like the result of "What if Fraiser's dad had a baby with Original Kenobi?"
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
> "He requested a jury trial."

I bet I know what his strategy will be.

"If I can get one Trump supporter on that jury, I'm going to walk out of here a free man."

And sadly, the odds are in his favor on that happening.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A Trump $100.00 bill is worth ten thousand Pence. Indiana, amiright?
 
heavymetal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll bet the professor's side of the story has something to do with "free speech" and him being attacked for being a "conservative" by some liberal strawman.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

king of vegas: What is a Trump $100 Bill?


I didn't follow up on that, but I figured it would be like the Santa Clause $1 bills you used to see in miscellania catalogues of yore, where they modified real bills to put Santa in place of Washington (so that depending on who you ask, they're either legal tender or a felony currency defacement).
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

king of vegas: What is a Trump $100 Bill?


A novelty item. I hoped he would get charged for trying to pass counterfeit money. (In some places the cops will execute you for that...)
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
so obviously biased against conservatives...if he had threw out a $100 with noted liberal radical Ben Franklin on it, and backed out of the bar waving a gay pride flag i bet they would have just let him go!

/checkmate liberals
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This guy 100% looks like he should be sitting in a high back leathered chair, petting a cat on his lap, and calmly explaining to Mr. Bond how he is going to die.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: king of vegas: What is a Trump $100 Bill?

I didn't follow up on that, but I figured it would be like the Santa Clause $1 bills you used to see in miscellania catalogues of yore, where they modified real bills to put Santa in place of Washington (so that depending on who you ask, they're either legal tender or a felony currency defacement).


https://www.amazon.com/Authentic-Comm​e​morative-Collectors-Aizics-Mint/dp/B01​KBSWUDK
 
doomjesse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think we're all missing the point here.  Trump $100?  I mean I thought he was the best President in history?  How you going to have him on a bill that normally has a guy who wasn't even President?  Surely it should be a million dollar bill.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oopsboom: so obviously biased against conservatives...if he had threw out a $100 with noted liberal radical Ben Franklin on it, and backed out of the bar waving a gay pride flag i bet they would have just let him go!

/checkmate liberals


omg COME ON lib-t-word is filtered now? rofl.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's why I only go to sports bars.  Those Politic and World Event bars are too rough.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After all that, he is pleading not guilty and demanding a jury trial? Hoo boy.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oopsboom: oopsboom: so obviously biased against conservatives...if he had threw out a $100 with noted liberal radical Ben Franklin on it, and backed out of the bar waving a gay pride flag i bet they would have just let him go!

/checkmate liberals

omg COME ON lib-t-word is filtered now? rofl.


Well, they filter out Repub-t-word now, so...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ClavellBCMI: oopsboom: oopsboom: so obviously biased against conservatives...if he had threw out a $100 with noted liberal radical Ben Franklin on it, and backed out of the bar waving a gay pride flag i bet they would have just let him go!

/checkmate liberals

omg COME ON lib-t-word is filtered now? rofl.

Well, they filter out Repub-t-word now, so...


i need a sarcasm aware filter that lets me use non-profanity political slurs while shiatposting to increase realism
 
