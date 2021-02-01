 Skip to content
(KVIA El Paso)   "It's unclear why the soldiers thought what they were drinking was alcohol"   (kvia.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Fort Bliss, United States Army, FORT BLISS, Fort Bliss soldiers, public affairs officer, U.S. Army officials, Brigade, Lt. Col. Allie Payne  
1306 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2021 at 3:20 PM (47 minutes ago)



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the wikis: "It is an odorless, colorless, sweet-tasting, viscous liquid."

Plus if someone recognizes that it has syllables similar to those in the word "ethanol" then they might have mistaken it for being ethanol.  After all many drugs or other substances are known by shortened names relative to their official scientific names, so it's not a stretch to incorrectly think that ethylene glycol might be shortened to ethanol.  Certainly possibly a fatal mistake, but I could see it being made by someone that's just clever enough to have that synapse fire.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it says U.S. Army on their shirt?
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Army of Dumb.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident happened following a 10-day field training exercise.

And there's the answer, although I would have expected the Warrant to know better. My guess is one of the Junior Enlisted found it and thought it was booze, sharing it with the others.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They joined the Army. Voluntarily.

/Case closed
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
9 of 11 Fort Bliss soldiers who mistakenly drank antifreeze are released from hospital

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/less funny in the days of insurrections and QAnon...
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
be all that you can be...
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be clear, they were drinking AN alcohol.    Just not the right one.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Methanol is alcohol, it's just not the kind you can safely drink.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hiding booze in a break fluid container?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Officials did not indicate the ranks of the pair who remained hospitalized on Monday.

No one should try to catch a falling knife.  The rank may be higher at the beginning of the training than at the end.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OBVIOUS Russian spies who have infiltrated our military. Russian soldiers are renown for being able to convert any fluid in a T72 or Kamaz into spirituous liquids.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's because they were already drunk. They ran out of hard seltzer and found a borktle that looked like vodak.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
10 day FTE at Ft Bliss?

Id be drinking that shiat too. To kill myself.
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A dozen crayon connoisseurs saw the words "ethylene glycol" and thought that must be what "ethanol" is short for.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should all get honorary Russian citizenship.
 
Coronach
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Our best and brightest?
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Farm you in the ass autocorrect.
It corrects vodka but not borktle?!

Know what? I'll allow it. We should be drinking our vodak from borktles.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Know what? I'll allow it. We should be drinking our vodak from borktles.


Oh FFS.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A story old as Torpedo Juice?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torpe​d​o_juice
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Oh FFS.


I'm not the only one who was hitting the borktle early!
 
danvon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Speaking as a former soldier, who was at one time stationed at Ft. Bliss, this is totally par for the course.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This seems like as good as anyplace for these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
well, they kinda got their wish, because the treatment for glycol poisoning is often and ethanol drip. The body selectively metabolizes the ethanol, forcing the glycol to take another, less dangerous metabolic path.

Bet it's a helluva hangover, though.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'an'
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Plus if someone recognizes that it has syllables similar to those in the word "ethanol" then they might have mistaken it for being ethanol.  After all many drugs or other substances are known by shortened names relative to their official scientific names, so it's not a stretch to incorrectly think that ethylene glycol might be shortened to ethanol.  Certainly possibly a fatal mistake, but I could see it being made by someone that's just clever enough to have that synapse fire.


Basically juuuuuust smart enough to be dangerous. Like knowing how to start the car but not how to drive it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: From the wikis: "It is an odorless, colorless, sweet-tasting, viscous liquid."

Plus if someone recognizes that it has syllables similar to those in the word "ethanol" then they might have mistaken it for being ethanol.  After all many drugs or other substances are known by shortened names relative to their official scientific names, so it's not a stretch to incorrectly think that ethylene glycol might be shortened to ethanol.  Certainly possibly a fatal mistake, but I could see it being made by someone that's just clever enough to have that synapse fire.


Nah. They just service their modern cars and trucks with Propylene glycol. Which is tasty and belongs in the alcohol family.

They just don't speak automobile.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
simulquote?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My army drink was grain alcohol mixed with Gatorade and if we used the green Gatorade we called it Anti-Freeze. If we used Hawaiian Punch we called it rocket fuel.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: 10 day FTE at Ft Bliss?

Id be drinking that shiat too. To kill myself.


They're ADA. Not like they were sleeping in a hole.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On a tangent, now that the kid is 21, I broke out the jar of moonshine I inherited from the downstairs neighbor after we finished shoveling snow.  We drank a shot each, and he said "It tastes like everything I don't like about bourbon," even though bourbon is his drink.

/everclear not prestone
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta keep that stereotype alive somehow.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Plus if someone recognizes that it has syllables similar to those in the word "ethanol" then they might have mistaken it for being ethanol.  After all many drugs or other substances are known by shortened names relative to their official scientific names, so it's not a stretch to incorrectly think that ethylene glycol might be shortened to ethanol.  Certainly possibly a fatal mistake, but I could see it being made by someone that's just clever enough to have that synapse fire.


They say antifreeze.  Was it a methanol antifreeze with the 'm' worn away from the label?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What? No love for
Torpedo juice

"Torpedo juice is American slang for an alcoholic beverage, first mixed in World War II, made from pineapple juice and the 180-proof grain alcohol fuel used in United States Navy torpedo motors."
 
PvtStash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"It's unclear why the soldiers thought what they were drinking was alcohol"


It is NEVER unclear.
When you see anyone do something really fooking dumb.
There is one true answer, they are really fooking dumb.

It is that simple.
Doing something ignorant indicates you are ignorant.


Here's an other universal truth:
There is only ever one true answer to the question
"what were you thinking/what was i thi8nking?"

The answer is, you were not/they were not.

Had actual critical thinking been in play, outcomes would be different. these outcomes are indicative of the lack of thinking about the take aciton.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
......ingesting the compound can range from euphoria to headaches and nausea or organ failure.

So, pianos are unaffected?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Something's not right

The most likely scenario is they were involuntarily poisoned
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The effects of ingesting the compound can range from euphoria to headaches and nausea or organ failure.

That's a hell of a "range".
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bartles and James nodding sagely in the background.
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Quick question: if you are unable to tell the difference between antifreeze and alcohol.....should the government willingly supply you with weapons and ammo?
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

That's a hell of a "range".


Now that I've thought about it, it's not much of a different range than regular booze.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Because it says U.S. Army on their shirt?


Well sure, if it said SVR on the shirt they'd still drink it, but they'd be commenting on the vintage and floral overtones - and grumbling about the days they had real antifreeze to drink not this military crap.

/Na Zdorovie!
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Quick question: if you are unable to tell the difference between antifreeze and alcohol.....should the government willingly supply you with weapons and ammo?


This is not actually super high on the spectrum of stupid shiat soldiers will do.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wonktnod: A dozen crayon connoisseurs saw the words "ethylene glycol" and thought that must be what "ethanol" is short for.


I didn't see mention of the Marines anywhere in the article.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bootleg: I would have expected the Warrant to know better


He thought it was cherry pie.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I may not be remembering this correctly, but many years ago I read a book by a Russian pilot that flew his fighter jet to Japan and defected. Somewhere in the book he talked about brake failures and it turned out that the brake system used alcohol and was constantly being "bled off" a bit by the ground crews.
 
