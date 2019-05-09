 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Minneapolis decides that in addition to having police officers wear body cameras, they should probably make them leave them on during calls   (startribune.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought most police department already make their cops wear body cameras.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: I thought most police department already make their cops wear body cameras.


Don't be silly, all that Homeland Patriot Act money went for tanks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I thought most police department already make their cops wear body cameras.



It's never the PD that makes that happen.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This new rule prohibits turning off the body cams, but probably does not address "malfunctions."
 
Stargyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some body cams were able to be turned off, but there was a 2-5 minute waiting period, which some officers that didn't pay attention were unaware of.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about when they suddenly malfunction right before the perp just happened to reach for a weapon and had to be shot 57 times in the back.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet my toilet cam gets bad press.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy-peasy. Just turn it around and say you put it on wrong. No cop ever got in trouble for being too dumb.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they don't have to have them on when discussing performance or tactics. Looks like arrests are about to be planned in a lot more detail all of a sudden.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I thought most police department already make their cops wear body cameras.


Most, but not all. I think the most recent survey showed about 60-65% of police agencies are wearing body cameras. The biggest issue is the cost.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we say that if footage is missing--because off, lost, strayed, "malfunctioned" whatever--we make the system view that as willfully destroyed evidence?

Maybe convince the cops to take better care of it that way?  They'd be checking their cameras for functionality.  Uploading stuff as it happens.

/Make them carry personal 'malpractice' insurance, too.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good luck enforcing "laws" against a brazen, racist murder cabal.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: This new rule prohibits turning off the body cams, but probably does not address "malfunctions."


Interesting how body cams seem to fail frequently, but tasers and service weapons always work just fine.
 
gbv23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They shouldn't be able to turn them off at all
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This should be handled very easily, remove qualified immunity (which the Supreme Court appears to have at least taken a step towards the other day) and then the state adds a statute that in a civil case involving an officer a malfunctioning video recording device is assumed to be spoliation and so the other evidence in the case must be viewed in the light most favorable of the party bringing the suit against the department and/or the officers involved. When it starts hitting their personal pocket books they'll start to pay attention to whether that equipment is working correctly.
 
bsmz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: tasers and service weapons always work just fine.


Jacob Blake kept fighting after being tased, so not always.

A minority of people seem to be immune to tasers, probably depending on genes or recently consumed drugs. If the taser functions but the target keeps fighting, did it work?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: tasers and service weapons always work just fine.


APM Reports found more than 250 fatal police shootings nationwide between 2015 and 2017 that occurred after a Taser failed to incapacitate a suspect. In 106 of them, the suspect became more violent after receiving the electrical shock, according to a review of case files and media reports, suggesting the Taser may have made a bad situation worse.

Tasers have a high failure rate.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bsmz: Nobody in Peculiar: tasers and service weapons always work just fine.

Jacob Blake kept fighting after being tased, so not always.

A minority of people seem to be immune to tasers, probably depending on genes or recently consumed drugs. If the taser functions but the target keeps fighting, did it work?


Is the suspect fighting fighting, or being screamed at to stop fighting and being beaten while his body is jerking from the taser?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Nobody in Peculiar: tasers and service weapons always work just fine.

APM Reports found more than 250 fatal police shootings nationwide between 2015 and 2017 that occurred after a Taser failed to incapacitate a suspect. In 106 of them, the suspect became more violent after receiving the electrical shock, according to a review of case files and media reports, suggesting the Taser may have made a bad situation worse.

Tasers have a high failure rate.


That's weird. I couldn't find any studies comparing the level of aggression after being tazed with the level of aggression after being shot with a firearm.

Why do you suppose that is?

Could there be other criteria for "working" apart from its ability to hospitalize the target?
Perhaps some sort of measure on whether or not the target needed lifesaving surgery afterwards could become an important metric for prioritization.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Nobody in Peculiar: tasers and service weapons always work just fine.

APM Reports found more than 250 fatal police shootings nationwide between 2015 and 2017 that occurred after a Taser failed to incapacitate a suspect. In 106 of them, the suspect became more violent after receiving the electrical shock, according to a review of case files and media reports, suggesting the Taser may have made a bad situation worse.

Tasers have a high failure rate.


I'll refer you to the post from bsmz right above yours.

Did the taser work even if it didn't provide the desired outcome?

Your link states "after receiving the electrical shock". I would argue that the taser worked as it was supposed to (caused an electric shock in the target) but, due to mitigating circumstance (drugs, high pain tolerance, whatever), it didn't have the effect that the user expected.
 
caljar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

robodog: This should be handled very easily, remove qualified immunity (which the Supreme Court appears to have at least taken a step towards the other day) and then the state adds a statute that in a civil case involving an officer a malfunctioning video recording device is assumed to be spoliation and so the other evidence in the case must be viewed in the light most favorable of the party bringing the suit against the department and/or the officers involved. When it starts hitting their personal pocket books they'll start to pay attention to whether that equipment is working correctly.


And, the only people willing to become cops are nobody.  Which, with the record number of murders and car jackings in the Twin Cities, is not really a good idea no matter what the city council says.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Anenu: What about when they suddenly malfunction right before the perp just happened to reach for a weapon and had to be shot 57 times in the back.


Well, then he shouldn't have resisted 56 times while shooting back over his shoulder.  Geez!
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Want a real world example of how well body cameras do in reducing police brutality?

Go watch about an hour of sovereign citizens during traffic stops on YouTube.

The amount of leeway given to these idiots is ONLY because they are pointing a camera in the cops faces and the cops know they are itching for a lawsuit.

Sure, turning them on, getting the recordings from police....etc....etc...are all problems that need to be addressed, but cameras are an answer
 
Space Squid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Nobody in Peculiar: tasers and service weapons always work just fine.

APM Reports found more than 250 fatal police shootings nationwide between 2015 and 2017 that occurred after a Taser failed to incapacitate a suspect. In 106 of them, the suspect became more violent after receiving the electrical shock, according to a review of case files and media reports, suggesting the Taser may have made a bad situation worse.

Tasers have a high failure rate.


But out of how many Taser deployments?  If only 300 Tasers were deployed, then yes, they have a high failure rate.  If 25,000 Tasers were deployed, then I would argue that's not a high failure rate.
 
