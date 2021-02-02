 Skip to content
(India.com)   That's not a banana .... This is a banana   (india.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

1096 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2021 at 1:50 PM



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur porn producer seeks tiny-armed women for consensual but forced dong perspective.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
See, if she's had a little more gumption she would have opened an OnlyFans account and let people pay to watch her eat it. This is what's wrong with kids today. No gumption. Gumptionless.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In other news there are many kinds of bananas, some are a lot different than the typical ones you find in the grocery store.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brap: Amateur porn producer seeks tiny-armed women for consensual but forced dong perspective.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: In other news there are many kinds of bananas, some are a lot different than the typical ones you find in the grocery store.


Are plantains bigger than bananas?Plantains are usually larger and tougher than bananas, with much thicker skin. They may be green, yellow or very dark brown. Plantains are starchy, tough and not very sweet. They require cooking, as they are not enjoyable to eat rawthese guys tend to get forearm sized
 
freetomato
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought the tiny little bananas in Hawaii were the tastiest I'd ever had, like they were made of banana concentrate.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FigPucker: brap: Amateur porn producer seeks tiny-armed women for consensual but forced dong perspective.

[Fark user image image 519x660]


Paige, no!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She ate it?  That doesn't sound like she was brave enough at all.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Big Banana Cooking.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sam further claimed that it was not only the biggest banana she had ever seen, it was also the tastiest one she'd ever eaten.

Jeez, what a size queen!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FigPucker: brap: Amateur porn producer seeks tiny-armed women for consensual but forced dong perspective.

[Fark user image 519x660]


$26 Dollars for a watermelon?

Geez....
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do you know the difference between how a single woman and a married woman eats a banana?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anything's a banana if you're brave enough.

myamericanmarket.comView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You rang?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Thosw: FigPucker: brap: Amateur porn producer seeks tiny-armed women for consensual but forced dong perspective.

[Fark user image image 519x660]

Paige, no!


fark that. Do it Paige. And film it for science
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

freetomato: I thought the tiny little bananas in Hawaii were the tastiest I'd ever had, like they were made of banana concentrate.


We call those apple bananas. And yes locals prefer them because they taste better than the regular ones (cavendish?)
 
mattj1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure she was satisfied.

IYKWIMAISYD
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should have included a picture of another banana for scale.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Sam further claimed that it was not only the biggest banana she had ever seen, it was also the tastiest one she'd ever eaten.

Jeez, what a size queen!


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tfresh: Do you know the difference between how a single woman and a married woman eats a banana?


the married woman uses a fork and knife?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
generate.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let me guess... Empress Catherine's next line was:  "A horse! My kingdom for a horse!"
 
bronskrat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
that's even bigger than my banana!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
🎵🎵Oh, what a beauty, I've never seen one as big as that before!🎵🎵
 
Uzzah
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size

"That's a big banana."
 
