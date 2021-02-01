 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Smug Australians succumb to neck-biting toilet paper riots ahead of 5 day lockdown   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2021 at 3:35 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this guy?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Even the TP will kill you 🕶 down under.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's 5 days, how much toilet paper do you need for 5 days?
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shastacola: It's 5 days, how much toilet paper do you need for 5 days?


As much as possible I guess.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you need this much toilet paper for 5 days please get to the hospital immediately.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't be the only person who always has excess spare toilet paper in the house as a general rule can I?

from the humble days of minimum wage, when I could barely afford food, let alone keep a roof over my head, and had to resort to stealing rolls of TP from public restrooms, or...repurposing coffee filters in a ...pinch...if you will...once I started earning enough money to be able to afford it, I always have 4 spare rolls per bathroom.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wimps. We've been in lockdown since December. Grow up.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stratohead: I can't be the only person who always has excess spare toilet paper in the house as a general rule can I?

from the humble days of minimum wage, when I could barely afford food, let alone keep a roof over my head, and had to resort to stealing rolls of TP from public restrooms, or...repurposing coffee filters in a ...pinch...if you will...once I started earning enough money to be able to afford it, I always have 4 spare rolls per bathroom.


The wife concurs. There is always at least one 24-pack of the good stuff on hand.

/ never go cheap on the TP
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The rest of the world dealing with the TP hoarders:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA: A female shopper in Perth reportedly was 'bitten on the neck' and had her toilet paper stolen after Western Australia announced a draconian five-day Covid lockdown.

Draco, also spelled Dracon, (flourished 7th century bc), Athenian lawgiver whose harsh legal code punished both trivial and serious crimes in Athens with death.

Here's his Instagram:
Sesame Street: Counting Bats with the Count - Four
Youtube 2AoxCkySv34
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised; Austria is an island populated entirely by criminals.
 
Phil ODendron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pfft... This is only a repository infection (I don't mean that in a disparaging way) but I am waiting on the infection that actually gives you the squirts. Then imagine what the TP riots will look like...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is why resourceful Australians use dishwasher safe koalas instead of loo paper.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.