(CNBC)   Well, at least it wasn't a pipeline. I heard that those things are bad for the environment
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's all bad.  We should be taxing the ever loving hell out of these people.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rather rude of the crude.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's all bad.

Price of modern society.

Also, fark you
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, but it burned up, so it was self-cleaning.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ha, I was just discussing this with a coworker last week.

/Pipelines make sense.
 
SweetMama
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The sheriff's name is "Elfo".
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My kid was really upset about this, but I told him not worry.  There's plenty more oil in the ground.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Supadope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tragic. Maybe we should give the poor oil company some more subsidies.
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, bad for a thousand miles of country instead of an isolated incident at a RR.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Ha, I was just discussing this with a coworker last week.

/Pipelines make sense.


Train cars carry a finite amount of oil...A pipeline can leak for long periods oozing out oil without stopping..
It's pick your poison..
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least the oil pipeline fire would have heated your living room until the house burned.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Psst. Subby.

Train wrecks don't usually just keep on wrecking and dumping oil.

I'm Sending In More Trains
Youtube v5JiPj9c98Y
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
7 rail cars at 30,000 gallons each or a pipeline or 400,000 gallons out of the pipeline in Nov 2019, 200,000 gallons in Nov 2017 for just Keystone XL

Pipelines leak an average of 3 million gallons every year.

2014 was the worst year for train oil spillage before this year.  The loss was about 60,000 gallons total.  For the year.

That's a 10 to 1 difference even though pipeline moves about 2 to 1 the volume of oil that trains do.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Ha, I was just discussing this with a coworker last week.

/Pipelines make sense.


Pipelines leak an average of 3,000,000 gallons per year.  Ten times more than trains do in a typical year.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Ha, I was just discussing this with a coworker last week.

/Pipelines make sense.


They make a lot of sense when it's someone else's farmland being Eminent Domained, right?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: 7 rail cars at 30,000 gallons each or a pipeline or 400,000 gallons out of the pipeline in Nov 2019, 200,000 gallons in Nov 2017 for just Keystone XL

Pipelines leak an average of 3 million gallons every year.

2014 was the worst year for train oil spillage before this year.  The loss was about 60,000 gallons total.  For the year.

That's a 10 to 1 difference even though pipeline moves about 2 to 1 the volume of oil that trains do.


And the railroads seem to do a better job of maintenance on their trains and roadbeds than the pipeline companies do on their pipelines.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, there is their problem! They did not stay on the tracks. Come on, train driving people, it is really simple: stay on the tracks and you do not crash. Duh. It ain't no rocket science stuff.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why don't they just tow it outside the environment?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Phony_Soldier: Ha, I was just discussing this with a coworker last week.

/Pipelines make sense.

Pipelines leak an average of 3,000,000 gallons per year.  Ten times more than trains do in a typical year.


Realistically this should be a call for rail infrastructure and operations upgrades, but if your RR's are like the Canadian ones they will continue to run trains with exhausted crews on tracks that are in suboptimal condition.
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My kid was really upset about this, but I told him not worry.  There's plenty more oil in the ground.
[Fark user image image 600x909]


25,000 Waynes brothers!
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Addams Family Train Wreck Scenes Last Part
Youtube VZ7ghPp-8Bk
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rail transport is significantly safer than pipelines for moving crude oil precisely because train crashes are so spectacular and catastrophic.

A leak in an oil pipeline might leak several trains' worth of oil before the oil company notices, and then leak several more trains' worth of oil before the damage done to the environment is so great that the oil company can't afford to keep pretending not to have already noticed the oil leak. And even then, the cleanup might not immediately start if the cost of cleaning up the leak is more than the value of the oil already spilled.

With a train crash, the threshold for "too much damage for the oil company to ignore" is much lower, because firefighters and paramedics and local news crews have a response time measured in minutes rather than months -- and the oil leaked into the environment is limited to the combined capacity of the tanker cars involved in the accident.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Agreed. Can we also tax the assholes that keep buying and returning widgets online? All that packaging waste a fuel and human resource waste is insane.
 
Element65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think ideally we would do neither. Refine it where it's extracted and pipe it straight into an oil power plant. Then transport the energy as electricity and have everything electric. Building all that power infrastructure also sets us up for green energy in the long term.

/also I would like a pony
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
PUBLISHED WED, DEC 23 2020

old news is old.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 minute ago  

meat0918: It's all bad.

Price of modern society.

Also, fark you


Scruffy Second
Youtube _OemNp6hgX4
 
