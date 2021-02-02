 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The Black Sparrow. A hero in France, and if ever someone's life needed to be made into a movie... Well, damn   (jaxexaminer.com) divider line
Wow. Tears.
 
Wow! If any of us had gotten a tenth of his accomplishments, we'd consider our lives pretty successful.

Good find, subby. Thanks for sharing it!
 
I bet homes was up to his jodhpurs in poon.
 
Hollywood is always out of ideas but there are thousands of untold tales
 
European or African?

/ yes, yes, I know. Both.
 
Why didn't he just hitch a ride on his brother Jack's pirate ship?
 
Truly a hero, in every way.
 
Jeez. Talk about trying too hard...


Sheesh
 
Fano: Hollywood is always out of ideas but there are thousands of untold tales


Seriously.
Singleton, Lee, somebody? Hello? Is this thing on?
 
Maybe after the GameStop movie is done, they'll get to Black Sparrow?
 
It's like a true story "Little Big Man"
 
Damn.  Great life.
 
What i find interesting about all these people back in the day is how easy it was (I guess) to get from here to there, via steamers and what not.  They always say "yes he went from France to New York" and its like today you would need $1200 to do that...not chicken feed.

Back in the 80s there were still rumors of people flying to Europe as couriers and I remember reading about people traveling on freighters, but that has long since disappeared.
 
Now do one on Jeanne de Clisson
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Wow. Tears.


Movie? Jfc this dude needs a miniseries.
 
freakay: What i find interesting about all these people back in the day is how easy it was (I guess) to get from here to there, via steamers and what not.  They always say "yes he went from France to New York" and its like today you would need $1200 to do that...not chicken feed.

Back in the 80s there were still rumors of people flying to Europe as couriers and I remember reading about people traveling on freighters, but that has long since disappeared.


You can still travel cheap on a freighter if you want to, a fair number of folks do.
 
freakay: What i find interesting about all these people back in the day is how easy it was (I guess) to get from here to there, via steamers and what not.  They always say "yes he went from France to New York" and its like today you would need $1200 to do that...not chicken feed.

Back in the 80s there were still rumors of people flying to Europe as couriers and I remember reading about people traveling on freighters, but that has long since disappeared.


https://northtosouth.us/how-to-fly-fr​o​m-the-us-to-europe-for-under-200-dolla​rs/
 
Rambino: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Wow. Tears.

Movie? Jfc this dude needs a miniseries.


Yeah.  I'd recommend as a developmental starting point referring to the format of the 1983 production, Reilly, Ace of Spies. Reilly about Sidney Reilly, was twelve episodes around ten and a half hours in total with the first episode taking a hour and a half timeslot and the remaining eleven taking hour-long timeslots.  It covered a similar timeperiod, though the subject of the docudrama occupied a different place in society than this gentleman.  Regardless though, it seems like that sort of duration would probably allow for the necessary history.

I could see the production following a similar feel to say, Dark City, at least as far as grit and tone given Bullard's struggles.  He made his way the hard way, and the production should be as hard-boiled as the man himself was.
 
Wow.
 
freakay: What i find interesting about all these people back in the day is how easy it was (I guess) to get from here to there, via steamers and what not. They always say "yes he went from France to New York" and its like today you would need $1200 to do that...not chicken feed.

Back in the 80s there were still rumors of people flying to Europe as couriers and I remember reading about people traveling on freighters, but that has long since disappeared.


You might want to define what you mean by easy.  It took weeks, you are most likely acting as semi-free hard labor, the food was monotonous, and you could die if the ship sprung a leak or got hit by a bad storm.  And that's assuming the captain and/or crew didn't shank you a hundred miles off shore, split up your possessions, and dump your body overboard.

It was easy in the same way paying a coyote to get you across the US-Mexico border is easy - you pay less, but the trip is not pleasant.  You get what you pay for; and today you pay to get there quickly and in relative safety - the shiatty accommodations and terrible food are, admittedly, the same.
 
Well, getting that book...
 
Ambivalence: Wow! If any of us had gotten a tenth of his accomplishments, we'd consider our lives pretty successful.

Good find, subby. Thanks for sharing it!


Smart man to leave America during a time of extreme hate and fear and go lead a highly successful, exotic lifestyle in France, then risking life fighting against the "Master Race"  in WW1 and WWII under Hitler!  I imagine most of his Brothers in Arms were killed and amazing he survived some of the worst battles imaginable!  Some of our current Congressmen and Women need to focus on the lessons of the past!

/Great find, Great story, should indeed be made a movie!
 
There are some days that I feel it necessary to remind everyone around me that i am from Nebraska, not Georgia. This is one of them. I gotta call BS on him being an elevator operator though, no way his balls fit in an elevator.

/Salut
 
phalamir: freakay: What i find interesting about all these people back in the day is how easy it was (I guess) to get from here to there, via steamers and what not. They always say "yes he went from France to New York" and its like today you would need $1200 to do that...not chicken feed.

Back in the 80s there were still rumors of people flying to Europe as couriers and I remember reading about people traveling on freighters, but that has long since disappeared.

You might want to define what you mean by easy.  It took weeks, you are most likely acting as semi-free hard labor, the food was monotonous, and you could die if the ship sprung a leak or got hit by a bad storm.  And that's assuming the captain and/or crew didn't shank you a hundred miles off shore, split up your possessions, and dump your body overboard.

It was easy in the same way paying a coyote to get you across the US-Mexico border is easy - you pay less, but the trip is not pleasant.  You get what you pay for; and today you pay to get there quickly and in relative safety - the shiatty accommodations and terrible food are, admittedly, the same.


The hot "towel" they give you makes it all better.
 
DAmn. That is one heckuva life, just impressive.
 
jso2897: Fano: Hollywood is always out of ideas but there are thousands of untold tales

Seriously.
Singleton, Lee, somebody? Hello? Is this thing on?


Robert Smalls
 
freakay: What i find interesting about all these people back in the day is how easy it was (I guess) to get from here to there, via steamers and what not.  They always say "yes he went from France to New York" and its like today you would need $1200 to do that...not chicken feed.

Back in the 80s there were still rumors of people flying to Europe as couriers and I remember reading about people traveling on freighters, but that has long since disappeared.


You can do a lot of things on the cheap if you're willing to rough it. That guy sounds pretty tough.
 
Snapper Carr: Now do one on Jeanne de Clisson


FTFA:

"She was born in 13000 under the name Jeanne-Louise de Belleville"

WOW, a time travel story!
 
