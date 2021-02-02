 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Adam Ant, Altered Images, Bryan Ferry, and Squeeze. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #188. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Evening all
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
this might be the best batch of new music i've had on the show for quite some time. taken as a collective whole i mean. some brill tracks today.
 
xebec
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More than ready for a new earworm...
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stuck in Hattiesburg, MS, brand new axle just pooped out a bearing. Gonna have to sit this one out :'(
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's a whip in my valise.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Stuck in Hattiesburg, MS, brand new axle just pooped out a bearing. Gonna have to sit this one out :'(


why ya feeding yer axle bearings?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xebec: More than ready for a new earworm...


oh, trust me, there is an earwormy tune for sure. ask me how i know this. go ahead, ask.
 
xebec
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: xebec: More than ready for a new earworm...

oh, trust me, there is an earwormy tune for sure. ask me how i know this. go ahead, ask.


is it because you're humming it under your breath right now and are desperate to exorcise it by playing it?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: More than ready for a new earworm...

oh, trust me, there is an earwormy tune for sure. ask me how i know this. go ahead, ask.

is it because you're humming it under your breath right now and are desperate to exorcise it by playing it?


by "right now" do you mean "all week"?
 
xebec
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: More than ready for a new earworm...

oh, trust me, there is an earwormy tune for sure. ask me how i know this. go ahead, ask.

is it because you're humming it under your breath right now and are desperate to exorcise it by playing it?

by "right now" do you mean "all week"?


yep and I bet it has to do with Adam Ant
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: Evening all


Morning, sunshine. Well, no sun, just rain here in Seattle.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Stuck in Hattiesburg, MS, brand new axle just pooped out a bearing. Gonna shhave to sit this one out :'(


Shiat, that sucks
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: More than ready for a new earworm...

oh, trust me, there is an earwormy tune for sure. ask me how i know this. go ahead, ask.

is it because you're humming it under your breath right now and are desperate to exorcise it by playing it?

by "right now" do you mean "all week"?

yep and I bet it has to do with Adam Ant


that would be a losing bet, sir.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Evening all

Morning, sunshine. Well, no sun, just rain here in Seattle.


Wotcha. Bloody freezing here in Balatonfured.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: More than ready for a new earworm...

oh, trust me, there is an earwormy tune for sure. ask me how i know this. go ahead, ask.

is it because you're humming it under your breath right now and are desperate to exorcise it by playing it?

by "right now" do you mean "all week"?

yep and I bet it has to do with Adam Ant

that would be a losing bet, sir.


Thank God for that. The only good thing Adam Ant ever did was get covered by NIN
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: More than ready for a new earworm...

oh, trust me, there is an earwormy tune for sure. ask me how i know this. go ahead, ask.

is it because you're humming it under your breath right now and are desperate to exorcise it by playing it?

by "right now" do you mean "all week"?

yep and I bet it has to do with Adam Ant

that would be a losing bet, sir.

Thank God for that. The only good thing Adam Ant ever did was get covered by NIN


that would be a losing bet, sir.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
