Mall shooting near GameStop.
15
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People aren't taking this Cyberpunk 90210 fiasco very well.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And a new entry in "Adventures in Poor Ad Placement"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting for the moon?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why you don't buy speculative stock.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: People aren't taking this Cyberpunk 90210 fiasco very well.


Even the architects weighed in on it.

Like, actual architects. Not the designer of the Matrix.

Next, I suspect the sanitation community is going to toss some shade on it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell, Mortimer, SELL!!!

\got nuthin
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She told us she didn't know what was going on and she was scared"

farking riveting reporting .
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: And a new entry in "Adventures in Poor Ad Placement"

[Fark user image 850x255]


At least you dont get those ads for clothes that look like they were all made for Darryl from Coming to America.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities say it's not yet clear who fired the shot but it happened after some sort of dispute among a group of people and was not an active shooter scenario.

Well sure, it happened near a GameStop, shooter is probably inactive and gets winded easily.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/also hoty worthy
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Were they shot with silver bullets?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tommy Vercetti wanted for questioning....
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why are there people shopping in a mall? There's a pandemic.
 
jman144
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: And a new entry in "Adventures in Poor Ad Placement"

[Fark user image image 850x255]


That or the algorithm is working exactly as designed :p
 
