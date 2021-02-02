 Skip to content
(BBC) Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed from Covid at age 100. Godspeed, sir
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May he rest in peace.

Though, "speed," is now how I would have described him.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He died as he lived.

Godslow ole' chap, thank you for the effort!!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Godspeed sir. You are truly an inspiration to your nation and those around the world. May your selflessness never be forgotten
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who gets his lupins?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In Peace, Rest In Peace.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sad to see the virus got him (He couldn't have the vaccine due to his meds).

He was a national inspiration during the first lockdown. Raised £33m for the NHS, received over 100k birthday cards and a knighthood when he hit 100yo. A life well lived.

Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no age mind.
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
::salute::
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you want to raise £1,000 for charity and it turns into £33 million and inspiring a nation.

/not to mention the awesome pub trivia question of oldest #1 record in the UK
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dram in his honor!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of us will ever be that cool.

Godspeed
 
flexflint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like him are truly inspirational.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he recant his catholicism?
 
I'm no expert but...
jamspoon: Sad to see the virus got him (He couldn't have the vaccine due to his meds).

He was a national inspiration during the first lockdown. Raised £33m for the NHS, received over 100k birthday cards and a knighthood when he hit 100yo. A life well lived.

.


The gift aid on the money raised was over £6 million raising the total to just shy  of £39 million.

Regimental motto of the Duke of Wellington regiment - Virtutis Fortuna Comes "Fortune is the companion of virtue"
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if all the press coverage was the source of his exposure.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some old soldiers just don't fade away.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very well earned Hero tag, too! :D
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

shastacola: [pbs.twimg.com image 315x315]


[pbs.twimg.com image 850x528]


Soooo glad one of the Fark photoshop contest entries wasn't substituted for that second one.

RIP Hero man
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good riddance and goodbye. He was a fake and got a real COVID for it.

Bermuda vacation, Sir Tom sips tea on the beach in December 2020
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thank you for your service, good sir, then and now.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: [Fark user image 620x480]

Who gets his lupins?


dum dum dum the night
 
Hoobajube [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For the guy who became a national source of inspiration and hope in the fight against Coronavirus...to end up catching and succumbing to that very thing...sucks so bad.  I hope it reaffirms to the British people that COVID19 and it's mutations are still serious business and not to just shrug it off because he was 100.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: Some old soldiers just don't fade away.


Some storm the beaches of Bermuda in 2020 final assault. Like here, Sir Tom did in December. He travelled, his family  travelled and he got COVID and died. Don't be like Sir Tom. He is what we call a warning, not an example.

He did teach us that his death could have been avoided if only he took the issue seriously and followed directions of the health community he so valiantly raised money in support. Then bam! White privilege time for Sir Tom! Vacations, weee!

This is all stupid sad. And entirely disheartening.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hoobajube: For the guy who became a national source of inspiration and hope in the fight against Coronavirus...to end up catching and succumbing to that very thing...sucks so bad. I hope it reaffirms to the British people that COVID19 and it's mutations are still serious business and not to just shrug it off because he was 100.


He went on a vacation to Bermuda with his family in December. He did this to his own self. A 100 year olds version of YOLO.
 
zbtop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Hoobajube: For the guy who became a national source of inspiration and hope in the fight against Coronavirus...to end up catching and succumbing to that very thing...sucks so bad. I hope it reaffirms to the British people that COVID19 and it's mutations are still serious business and not to just shrug it off because he was 100.

He went on a vacation to Bermuda with his family in December. He did this to his own self. A 100 year olds version of YOLO.

He went on a vacation to Bermuda with his family in December. He did this to his own self. A 100 year olds version of YOLO.


There's a time and place to be edgy, and this isn't it. Whatever point you're trying to get across is not going to be communicated effectively. Context matters buddy.

More to the point, at 100 years old, ineligible for the vaccine due to existing conditions/medications, and every day's a dice roll if he'll wake up anyway, getting spectacularly butthurt over that feels misplaced.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zbtop: outtatowner: Hoobajube: For the guy who became a national source of inspiration and hope in the fight against Coronavirus...to end up catching and succumbing to that very thing...sucks so bad.  I hope it reaffirms to the British people that COVID19 and it's mutations are still serious business and not to just shrug it off because he was 100.

He went on a vacation to Bermuda with his family in December. He did this to his own self. A 100 year olds version of YOLO.

There's a time and place to be edgy, and this isn't it. Whatever point you're trying to get across is not going to be communicated effectively. Context matters buddy.

More to the point, at 100 years old, ineligible for the vaccine due to existing conditions/medications, and every day's a dice roll if he'll wake up anyway, getting spectacularly butthurt over that feels misplaced.


Hey, this is FARK. We don't interrupt someone, when they're being all trolly and self-righteous, now!
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Good riddance and goodbye. He was a fake and got a real COVID for it.

Bermuda vacation, Sir Tom sips tea on the beach in December 2020


FARK YOU. I'd add more but it's more than you deserve and I'm not wasting energy on shiat like you.  FARK YOU is quite sufficient.
 
thisispete
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was a man for all seasons.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zbtop: outtatowner: Hoobajube: For the guy who became a national source of inspiration and hope in the fight against Coronavirus...to end up catching and succumbing to that very thing...sucks so bad.  I hope it reaffirms to the British people that COVID19 and it's mutations are still serious business and not to just shrug it off because he was 100.

He went on a vacation to Bermuda with his family in December. He did this to his own self. A 100 year olds version of YOLO.

There's a time and place to be edgy, and this isn't it. Whatever point you're trying to get across is not going to be communicated effectively. Context matters buddy.

More to the point, at 100 years old, ineligible for the vaccine due to existing conditions/medications, and every day's a dice roll if he'll wake up anyway, getting spectacularly butthurt over that feels misplaced.


It's time and place alright. He was ineligible because he came home with pneumonia. It's in the article. He was a hero until he got on the plane. Want to celebrate that, go nuts. He was a warning to us all after.

Sorry your hero got knocked off his high pedestal. I don't condone hypocrisy and don't feel sad when those who perpetrated it perish of their own doing.

Truth is undeniable, even if you don't want to hear it.
 
Cormee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always thought he was the best Bond
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: outtatowner: Good riddance and goodbye. He was a fake and got a real COVID for it.

Bermuda vacation, Sir Tom sips tea on the beach in December 2020

FARK YOU. I'd add more but it's more than you deserve and I'm not wasting energy on shiat like you.  FARK YOU is quite sufficient.


Ok, but you will have to be delayed for the pandemic to end. I, unlike Sir Tom, don't travel for recreation. Your sexual gratification will have to wait. Sorry.
 
Northern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Good riddance and goodbye. He was a fake and got a real COVID for it.

Bermuda vacation, Sir Tom sips tea on the beach in December 2020


Fake news.  He's a pizza shop owner from New Jersey who led the January 6th insurrection on DC and pretended to be a UK veteran.
He's not dead, he's hiding in a dingy Newark basement.
Why do you hate the truth subby?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's worth noting that he flew a 'travel corridor', a journey that anyone in the UK, with the means to do so, could legally take at the time and that he tested Covid negative outbound and on his return.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As I stated in the last thread, you don't get to live to be 100 and have many illusions; the soldier in him likely knew that this would be his final battle.

He put others before himself, which to be honest I am learning through this past year is a difficult thing to do.

He did laps in a walker in his garden to raise money for the National Health. He was knighted by the Queen.
Weird shared illusory notions that a culture has pride in and defend and only become something real because people choose to believe in them.

I really do hope we find some broad, human-centric notions to bind us all together, instead of merely nationalistic ones. But I think anyone of any nation can look to this guy and said he did right. (unless, you're like an actual unrepetant nazi)
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkinNortherner: It's worth noting that he flew a 'travel corridor', a journey that anyone in the UK, with the means to do so, could legally take at the time and that he tested Covid negative outbound and on his return.


Of course they were discouraged to do so and to do it at their own peril. I think the Sir Tom is example of his own success here is not lost.

Right now President 45** is trying this line of reasoning in his response to Congress re:impeachment. Should he too be excused because reasons?

If you purposefully elevate yourself to the status of shining example to follow, then do the opposite, don't be surprised if you receive scornful comments. I revel in exposing such hypocritical behaviour.
 
