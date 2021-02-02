 Skip to content
(AP News)   FBI agents shot during attempt to serve warrant in Sunrise, Florida [Update: three agents also wounded, suspect dead]   (apnews.com) divider line
110
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, shiat. That sucks.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MAGA
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rev.K: Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.


He blew his brains out. Which is a nice ending. But not very happy.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something something Fiddler on the Roof.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rev.K: Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.


According to TFA he's already taken himself out. All that's left is the Epilogue and Coda.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida, not even once.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.

He blew his brains out. Which is a nice ending. But not very happy.



That's not a nice ending. It's cowardly and cheats justice.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rev.K: Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.


Qanon I bet
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jan 6 insurrectionist

Calling it now.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.

He blew his brains out. Which is a nice ending. But not very happy.


That's not a nice ending. It's cowardly and cheats justice.


Well, prison and the word that he was involved in any sort of child exploitation... one can see why he was avoiding that particular fate.
May his religion's Hell start at where prison would have stopped.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's three now

Just heard it in the car

Governor Numpty made a press appearance.

Warrant was regarding child porn.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: MAGA


I don't think so.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many "thin blue line" flags were outside his home singlewide?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.

He blew his brains out. Which is a nice ending. But not very happy.


That's not a nice ending. It's cowardly and cheats justice.


I'm more concerned about the families of the FBI agents. Personally, I'd wish he botched it and lived the rest of his life in agonizing pain.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No disrespect intended, but why the hell would they bother taking the bodies of the agents to the medical examiner's office?  Do they really need a professional to determine a cause of death here?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.

He blew his brains out. Which is a nice ending. But not very happy.


That's not a nice ending. It's cowardly and cheats justice.


I always find this kind of comment weird.   He isn't required to not "cheat justice", and really, shooting yourself in the head is not "cowardly".    Being dead, whether through suicide or execution achieves the same end.

That said, the guy was a scum bag of the first water and I'm not sad at all that he's dead.   I am sad for the families of the dead.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sassyfrancis: No disrespect intended, but why the hell would they bother taking the bodies of the agents to the medical examiner's office?  Do they really need a professional to determine a cause of death here?


Going to the Medical Examiner's office does not necessarily equal autopsy.  Although, there might be requirements to insure that the agents weren't under the influence of anything, etc.  A lot of fatal shootings end up in civil litigation, so I'm sure they follow procedure by the book.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: MAGA


vudukungfu: Qanon I bet


Sunrise is a heavy Dem area, so I wouldn't bet odds. But I'm not going to be surprised if you are correct.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really wish people like this would just start with the killing themselves part.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: How many "thin blue line" flags were outside his home singlewide?


As many sexual predators and pedophiles that Trump** was friends with, this guy might have been a member at Mar-A-Lago...
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sassyfrancis: No disrespect intended, but why the hell would they bother taking the bodies of the agents to the medical examiner's office?  Do they really need a professional to determine a cause of death here?


Actually, yes.

1 Depending on the exchange of gun fire, they need to remove evidence at the medical examiner's office and preserve chain of.

2 An official autopsy is standard when there is a line of duty death.

3 It isn't to discover cause of death but to confirm it by a licensed professional and record it so on a certificate. This is also information insurance companies sometimes require.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: sassyfrancis: No disrespect intended, but why the hell would they bother taking the bodies of the agents to the medical examiner's office?  Do they really need a professional to determine a cause of death here?

Actually, yes.

1 Depending on the exchange of gun fire, they need to remove evidence at the medical examiner's office and preserve chain of.

2 An official autopsy is standard when there is a line of duty death.

3 It isn't to discover cause of death but to confirm it by a licensed professional and record it so on a certificate. This is also information insurance companies sometimes require.


They also need to confirm it was the perp's weapon that killed the agents. Friendly fire happens, and when it does procedures need to be evaluated to see if it can be prevented in the future. Since these are FBI agents I would expect the likelyhood of that to be extremely low, but it never hurts to be certain.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: parasol: sassyfrancis: No disrespect intended, but why the hell would they bother taking the bodies of the agents to the medical examiner's office?  Do they really need a professional to determine a cause of death here?

Actually, yes.

1 Depending on the exchange of gun fire, they need to remove evidence at the medical examiner's office and preserve chain of.

2 An official autopsy is standard when there is a line of duty death.

3 It isn't to discover cause of death but to confirm it by a licensed professional and record it so on a certificate. This is also information insurance companies sometimes require.

They also need to confirm it was the perp's weapon that killed the agents. Friendly fire happens, and when it does procedures need to be evaluated to see if it can be prevented in the future. Since these are FBI agents I would expect the likelyhood of that to be extremely low, but it never hurts to be certain.


I see we watch the same crime shows
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoy how quickly this thread turned into one of those nuanced discussions on the subtle interactions that define our complex global society.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

martiandooz: Jan 6 insurrectionist

Calling it now.


Mar-A-Lago is only ~20 minutes away.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should really give those guys guns. They are good guys.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: martiandooz: Jan 6 insurrectionist

Calling it now.

Mar-A-Lago is only ~20 minutes away.


So it was the human trafficker who supplies Mar a Lago club members with Epstein "massage" girls? I had no idea Madame Rubbentugg was a gun nut.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI says the shooting took place around 6:00 a.m. in the area of 10100 Reflections Boulevard.

"In hindsight, we should've brought more guys."
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only two guys in Sunrise that I know of who could cause that much mayhem and one is damn sure into child porn.  Gotta be Richard.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: I enjoy how quickly this thread turned into one of those nuanced discussions on the subtle interactions that define our complex global society.


N00b!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the guy was making child porn on a scale big enough to generate a major raid, the penalty for that is about as severe as for murdering an FBI agent.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: I enjoy how quickly this thread turned into one of those nuanced discussions on the subtle interactions that define our complex global society.


I wish I was like you.
Easily amused.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Badmoodman: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.

He blew his brains out. Which is a nice ending. But not very happy.


That's not a nice ending. It's cowardly and cheats justice.

I always find this kind of comment weird.   He isn't required to not "cheat justice", and really, shooting yourself in the head is not "cowardly".    Being dead, whether through suicide or execution achieves the same end.

That said, the guy was a scum bag of the first water and I'm not sad at all that he's dead.   I am sad for the families of the dead.


He saved the cost of incarceration and trial, and is dead. Should have shot himself first.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sassyfrancis: No disrespect intended, but why the hell would they bother taking the bodies of the agents to the medical examiner's office?  Do they really need a professional to determine a cause of death here?


To see if it was friendly fire?  FBI seems to have a White Supremacy problem.
 
phoenix352 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.  They were serving a warrant concerning Violence Against Children (child porn).

2. Sounds like two dead FBI Agents and at least two in the hospital listed as stable, a third agent was treated for injuries on the scene.

3.  Suspect killed himself.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingFarmer: N00b!


1v1 me on poltab

no rush 20

only word u can use is 'bigot' or 'trump supporter'
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sassyfrancis: No disrespect intended, but why the hell would they bother taking the bodies of the agents to the medical examiner's office?  Do they really need a professional to determine a cause of death here?


They need to find out who shot who.  Many times home invasions involving multiple people, the cops end up shooting each other.  There have been a couple of cases in the last few years where the 'perp' ended up being unarmed but the cops ended up shooting some of their own.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.

He blew his brains out. Which is a nice ending. But not very happy.


That's not a nice ending. It's cowardly and cheats justice.


I will never be against human pieces-of-shiat killing themselves.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: FlyingFarmer: N00b!

1v1 me on poltab

no rush 20

only word u can use is 'bigot' or 'trump supporter'


If we can't use "your mom" jokes, what's the point?
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect shot himself? Good riddance. Saved the taxpayers LOTS of money.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was involved in producing CP and not simply trading. They'll send local police for that. No more children getting hurt by this guy going forward, which is good. Sucks that he took out 3 agents in the process at a time when we need all the agents we can muster.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: I really wish people like this would just start with the killing themselves part.


Preferably before starting down the child pornography path.  If that excites you, kill yourself.
 
ztrom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got those notices this morning on alarm, was pretty wild but I'm not surprised.  The number of 3%ers riding around with their trucks and shiat in that neighborhood is pretty high.  The missus and I didn't hear anything.

/Also a lot of sex offenders around the area
//It's pretty placid suburbia
///Also a lot of HOAs
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: I wish I was like you.
Easily amused.


I try to take the human condition in stride.  There's a good deal of humor to be found in a runaway society that causes incredible suffering, which exists on a cold rock in a lifeless galaxy.  I blame Obama for this.

Moroning: If we can't use "your mom" jokes, what's the point?


Your mom said that even the pros said "your mom" jokes are OP.  That's why your mom uses the highway for slip 'n slide.  She doesn't stand a chance.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Child porn investigation?

FBI agents shot?

It is not going to end well for this dirtbag.

He blew his brains out. Which is a nice ending. But not very happy.


That's not a nice ending. It's cowardly and cheats justice.


It's a great ending.  He was scum.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sassyfrancis: No disrespect intended, but why the hell would they bother taking the bodies of the agents to the medical examiner's office?  Do they really need a professional to determine a cause of death here?


Around these parts, no on ever dies on the ski hill.  I think it's a legal thing because they might have to shut down operations while the investigation takes place and that would be bad for business.

So, they are hauled to the medical center and sometimes the hospital in town and then they are pronounced.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things are pretty gloomy in Sunrise
 
