(Northwest Indiana Times)   A love triangle, murder, coitus-interruptus, cannibalism, the artistocrats   (nwitimes.com) divider line
    Sick, Murder, Life imprisonment, Serial killer, Discovery Communications, .22 Long Rifle, Investigation Discovery, .22 Long, Jeffrey Dahmer  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frente! already has this covered.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Hey, Sweetie! I'm naked. You want some mind blowing sex?"
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They didn't cover the important part.  Was the person served as barbecue prepared with a mustard based sauce or a vinegar based sauce?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like a new Reality show:  Cookouts with Dr. Lector and Friends!

Sponsored by Chianti Wines Producers Association.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"What is the plot of the next Harry Potter book?"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She looks like all the other female nuts that were at the capitol
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Michigan barbecue?

Hard pass.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
imaging.broadway.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hobart woman may have fed dismembered lover to neighbors at barbecue, killed up to nine people

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hopefully she never dates a clown.

The food would taste funny.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean, what else is there to do in Michigan?
 
AndoCommando
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Glad I had to work overtime that day a had to turn down the invite to the BBQ.
 
