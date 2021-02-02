 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You know the people in your state have a drinking problem when you can use a liquor store to locate an accident on the interstate   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No, your state has a drinking problem when you can buy gas and a 1.75 of hard liquor in the same transaction.

I'm looking at you,Wisconsin!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, your state has a drinking problem when people would rather drive 45 minutes each way to a liquor store just across the border, so they can avoid high taxes.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's New Hampshire.  Mile markers are government intrusion.  Liquor stores are freedom.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess Atlanta/Marietta has a fried chicken problem because we describe locations by its proximity to the Big Chicken.

I'm ok with this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That liquor store has its own exit from the Interstate. It is like a rest stop, except instead of a McDs and gas pumps there is a giant, state owned liquor warehouse. Never stopped there, but it seems appropriate for the live free and die stupid state.
 
Obryn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: No, your state has a drinking problem when people would rather drive 45 minutes each way to a liquor store just across the border, so they can avoid high taxes.


This is facts.

Facts are not allowed on FARK, are they?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm from a small town, that's how they give directions. "Past the 7-11, then left. Go until the gas station and take a right..."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TwoHead: That liquor store has its own exit from the Interstate. It is like a rest stop, except instead of a McDs and gas pumps there is a giant, state owned liquor warehouse. Never stopped there, but it seems appropriate for the live free and die stupid state.


Rest stop?
Some people would call it an amusement center or a local attraction.
I have spent many hours influenced by that place
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wage0048: No, your state has a drinking problem when you can buy gas and a 1.75 of hard liquor in the same transaction.

I'm looking at you,Wisconsin!


Actually all that means is that Enterprise had more influence than religion come time to write regulations
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I though cops navigate by doughnut shops.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: No, your state has a drinking problem when people would rather drive 45 minutes each way to a liquor store just across the border, so they can avoid high taxes.


Or if Blue Laws meant that someone had to take the trip because you ran out of beer at your Sunday football-watching party.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby: For some state law related reason, New Hampshire has few liquor stores, but the ones it does have are giant. They're set up as landmarks. A few of them have their own exit from the highway.

However, NH also lets all the grocery stores sell beer.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In Texas we give the location relative to the nearest Dairy Queen.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Combustion: I'm from a small town, that's how they give directions. "Past the 7-11, then left. Go until the gas station and take a right..."


Around here, we give directions using things that aren't there anymore.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Subby: For some state law related reason, New Hampshire has few liquor stores, but the ones it does have are giant. They're set up as landmarks. A few of them have their own exit from the highway.


See also: Fireworks stores near borders with states that have strict fireworks laws.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not that the state has a drinking problem; it's that the liquor stores are state-run, and are located where they

NH is typically among the top couple of states in liquor sales per capita.  It's not that Granite Staters are a bunch of drunks; rather, that's mostly due to cross border sales because all three surrounding states with which NH shares a land border have higher liquor taxes.  Plus Canada but I don't know how many Canadians travel across the border to the US to buy their booze.  (In non-COVID conditions, that is.)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: No, your state has a drinking problem when people would rather drive 45 minutes each way to a liquor store just across the border, so they can avoid high taxes.


Considering the gas how high is that tax?
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: TwoHead: That liquor store has its own exit from the Interstate. It is like a rest stop, except instead of a McDs and gas pumps there is a giant, state owned liquor warehouse. Never stopped there, but it seems appropriate for the live free and die stupid state.

Rest stop?
Some people would call it an amusement center or a local attraction.
I have spent many hours influenced by that place


It is the layout of the exit and entry from the highway that makes it seem like a rest stop. Just a place to pull over for a trunk full of booze and a fist full of lottery tickets to get you through to Virginia.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Combustion: I'm from a small town, that's how they give directions. "Past the 7-11, then left. Go until the gas station and take a right..."


You aren't from a small town until you've given direction based on where things used to be.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: It's not that the state has a drinking problem; it's that the liquor stores are state-run, and are located where they


...where they're easy for travelers to get to, to encourage cross border sales.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: In Texas we give the location relative to the nearest Dairy Queen.


Maybe if you live in the middle of bumfark nowhere. I've never heard that living in Dallas for 45 years.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: It's not that the state has a drinking problem; it's that the liquor stores are state-run, and are located where they

NH is typically among the top couple of states in liquor sales per capita.  It's not that Granite Staters are a bunch of drunks; rather, that's mostly due to cross border sales because all three surrounding states with which NH shares a land border have higher liquor taxes.  Plus Canada but I don't know how many Canadians travel across the border to the US to buy their booze.  (In non-COVID conditions, that is.)


All right I really seriously need to know how high are these taxes we need exact examples not generalizations please please please
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Came to read Wisconsin, leaving surprised
 
