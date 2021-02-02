 Skip to content
 
(EuroNews)   Pumped full of drugs and hoisted up by your feet might be considered BDSM in some circles but for these horny beasts it could be a lifesaver   (euronews.com) divider line
10
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kudos to the pilots that have to lift them to their new homes.  Would not want to have to deal with something like that.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a good way to decompress the spine...and get a bit high.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't threaten me with a good time.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hanging rhinos upside down actually improved ventilation (albeit to a small degree) over rhinos lying on their sides," adds Radcliffe, "plus it's really cool - come on! Check out that wild rhino in the sky - craziness! Gotta love it."

Personally, I can't wait 'till Cirque du Soliel gets involved.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a weekend in vegas
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Pumped up full of drugs and hoisted by your feet' is the name of my morning routine...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd want a blindfold too if someone were doing that to me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What I do with my gravity boots and whippets is none of your bidness.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I'd want a blindfold too if someone were doing that to me.


Or at the very least, a nice dinner first...
 
Shrapnel [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
