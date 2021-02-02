 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Airline apologizes for staring at a woman's large breasts   (ladbible.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The OnlyFans model said...


This is the universal intro to "I really don't need to read any more past this point."
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The OnlyFans model said...


This is the universal intro to "I really don't need to read any more past this point."


Read? No. Keep scrolling? Yes.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The OnlyFans model said...


This is the universal intro to "I really don't need to read any more past this point."


I thought the Lad Bible thumbnail was that.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  What is this stupid bullshiat
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it supposed to be relevant that she has an OnlyFans? Unless she was shooting a segment on the plane it has nothing to do with the subject at all.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Ninja:

I thought the Lad Bible thumbnail was that.

I had never heard of it until now. Filed away to "Daily Mail Knockoff"
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got what she wanted.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, woe is me, my tits are too big!  Just look at them!"

Attention Whore says what?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those weren't large.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby promised large breasts...subby lied.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT was considered large breasts???
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Why is it supposed to be relevant that she has an OnlyFans? Unless she was shooting a segment on the plane it has nothing to do with the subject at all.


It's relevant because this is an ad.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. Humiliated
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: THAT was considered large breasts???


Right?!  So disappointing...

Now there's a large-breast-sized hole in my soul.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mostly use my OnlyFans to post pictures of my cats. Here's a free preview.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's 2021, but that top is pushing it nonetheless.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I mostly use my OnlyFans to post pictures of my cats. Here's a free preview.
[Fark user image 425x318]


Gratuitous pussy shot.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: I know it's 2021, but that top is pushing it nonetheless.


It's basically just a sports bra. She got the attention she wanted, didn't she?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She hates attention, guys!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: I know it's 2021, but that top is pushing it nonetheless.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Really? Seems fairly tame if it was summer. Now being it's winter, I'd like to offer to keep them warm for her.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a shirt that the entire front of is the face of a dog.  I have this shirt because I like that particular breed and have a few of those dogs.  That said, I don't complain when people ask me about the dog on my shirt, because I know it is going to draw attention because of what it is.

If you wear something low cut, revealing, with profane words or pithy phrases on it, don't be surprised if people fixate on that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I mostly use my OnlyFans to post pictures of my cats. Here's a free preview.
[Fark user image 425x318]


So you show your pussy on OnlyFans?
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recorded at the scene...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: THAT was considered large breasts???


Look, you've set the standard. Not every woman can measure up to that.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: NikolaiFarkoff: The OnlyFans model said...


This is the universal intro to "I really don't need to read any more past this point."

Read? No. Keep scrolling? Yes.


but I only read it for the articles.......honest!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nono, sunny, she's fine with dudes staring at her magnificent rack.

The airline dared to make her cover those up, and was duly chastised accordingly.

/Just imagine those during turbulence :P
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: MattytheMouse: I mostly use my OnlyFans to post pictures of my cats. Here's a free preview.
[Fark user image 425x318]

Gratuitous pussy shot.


Promises "Private Pussy Pix"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had small breasts

s31242.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.  From what I can tell, she DOESN'T have large breasts

2.  Please prove me wrong
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The OnlyFans model said...


This is the universal intro to "I really don't need to read any more past this point."


Now boarding: Thots and "influencers".
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next they won't let me get on a plane wearing only a dong sock
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Area woman tired of men staring at her implants
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: MattytheMouse: I mostly use my OnlyFans to post pictures of my cats. Here's a free preview.
[Fark user image 425x318]

So you show your pussy on OnlyFans?


Yep...! And there's more where that came from!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: THAT was considered large breasts???


We're gonna need 8x10 color glossy photos with circles and arrows for comparison, stat :P
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Men: Those are large breasts? Pshhht! Mine are way larger than that!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Most of her stuff is PNSFW.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The OnlyFans model said...


This is the universal intro to "I really don't need to read any more past this point."


She was so ashamed and embarrassed she had to post pictures of it on the 'gram.

Fark her. Airline should just drop her off in Riyadh or Tehran.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uggghh...
One MORE thing I have to have an opinion on...
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: THAT was considered large breasts???


Hopefully this hedgehog video will take the edge off the disappointment
American Hedgehog Warrior: Course 2
Youtube YdED3ryU3K8
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well with any luck we will have plenty of examples of large breast to compare to after work.

I'll be back.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: El_Dan: I know it's 2021, but that top is pushing it nonetheless.

[Fark user image 850x476]

Really? Seems fairly tame if it was summer. Now being it's winter, I'd like to offer to keep them warm for her.


For getting on an airplane? Yes, put on a shirt.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: THAT was considered large breasts???

Right?!  So disappointing...

Now there's a large-breast-sized hole in my soul.


Just wondering how mine would be described...   I'm hoping for formidable, titanic, hulking love lumps of unbridled ecstasy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: El_Dan: I know it's 2021, but that top is pushing it nonetheless.

[Fark user image 850x476]

Really? Seems fairly tame if it was summer. Now being it's winter, I'd like to offer to keep them warm for her.


February, so it's still the warm season there.

/daan unda
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Am I lost... is it 1921 not 2021?"

About the 1920s . . .  in general, they make us like puritans.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 615x645]

Most of her stuff is PNSFW.


Is that the same girl?  From the small portion of her face we can see behind the phone, it looks similar
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

houstondragon: cowgirl toffee: THAT was considered large breasts???

We're gonna need 8x10 color glossy photos with circles and arrows for comparison, stat :P


Ooooo kay...

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


There you go.  :P
 
