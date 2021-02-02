 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canada's groundhog Wiarton Willie predicts an EARLY spring. Get ready to pack away your parkas in mid May, eh   (cbc.ca) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, early fire season. Yay.
 
goodncold
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That just means we set grams and gramps out on the ice floes a bit earlier than usual.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Phil predicted 6 more weeks of winter.  This stands as a challenge.

Groundhog fight!
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But the grounded-hog is still saying you can't leave your room for 6 more weeks of Covid.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Like we care about your poseur groundhog.
 
AUAIOMRN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Phil predicted 6 more weeks of winter.  This stands as a challenge.

Groundhog fight!


That is an early spring in Canada.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Janice Jackson?
Was there a wardrobe malfunction?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Canada gets early spring.
United States gets more winter.

Canada has universal health-care.
United States doesn't.

Any questions?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't you love the scientific method?

/no I don't know if I'm fun at party, I don't get invited somehow.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nights were below freezing deep into last May.  My household budget is still in the red from leaving the heat on to avoid frozen pipes (and to be able to sleep; at a certain point, no amount of blankets help).

When do we get to benefit from this global warming bullshiat, again?  Seriously, the predictions I read say that by the time I die, it might be so hot outside you can't travel without an air conditioned vehicle because you'll dehydrate and go into heat stroke faster than you can drink.  That parts of the Earth will be uninhabitable due to the heat.

I'm not lunatic enough to say "global warming is a hoax because it still snows", but damned if winters aren't getting longer and wetter by leaps and bounds, consistently, in the Northeast.  WTH?
 
