(NPR)   Investigators announce that it could take them years to identify a workable patsy for the nitrogen gas leak at that Georgia poultry plant   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speculating wildly, probably isolation and lockout issues, as in "didn't do that."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Chemical Safety Board is like the NTSB. They investigate and can issue findings, but they can't issue penalties or directly create regulations.
I would have to dig into the law, but NTSB reports can't directly be used as evidence in lawsuits. I don't know if it's the same for Chemical Safety Board reports.
In the transportation world, this results in pretty good cooperation between the investigators and the parties involved (the carrier and the manufacturer of the airplane, truck, bus, ship, etc.) and better fact finding.
NTSB is thorough, but can be slow, because when shiat goes wrong, there are often multiple factors that contribute.
OSHA is the agency with the enforcement powers here; their investigation and findings will come more quickly. Expect a challenge and it may be months or years before the company actually pays any fines.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chemical Safety Board accident re-enactment videos on YouTube are amazing. I never knew that there were so many ways to blow up a chemical plant or oil refinery.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "workable pastry" and got all kinds of confused. If the great British bake-off has taught me anything, you should never overwork pastry.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked the article in trying to figure out HOW nitrogen exploded. I mean, tanks under pressure rupturing could be seen as an explosion, but nitrogen is a noble gas, and it doesn't really asplode in the burny chemical sense, but from temperature expansion, or pressure expansion. And then, upon reading, realized that it wasn't an explosion at all, but a gas leak, which can be quite deadly, and quickly depending on the size of the area, and the escape routes.

When I did warehouse work, we had one of the largest banana ripening facilities on the East Coast. That's a LOT of ethylene. We were trained from the get go, and with drills, to GTFO in the event of a leak. Not only is ethylene itself chemically dangerous, but it's also reactive and can asplode in a particularly vigorous manner. It's just bad ju-ju. The tanks weren't inside, but if they went up, or got punctured, it would have tore up a good section of the building, but the main danger we had in the building was a leak. You heard the alarm, you dropped everything and ran for the nearest exit. No questions. Just run. Fast. And once outside, keep running for the rally point to take a head count, but that was far from the building to let the gas disperse.

Poor maintenance, or a negligent maintenance crew, or someone who just was careless around the lines when they were fixing something else is the most likely culprit, but it could be failed lines, faulty valves, the whole thing has to be investigated, because if it WAS faulty materials or equipment, the same production run has to get tracked down and folks warned about them. It's a matter bigger than just this plant if it was faulty equipment or lines. I get it. These sorts of gas storage devices can be scary stuff.

Mind you, I cook for a living again, and I am surrounded by equipment that literally relies on open flames fed by gas, and those lines don't scare me so much. Then again, we have easy access to shut down the whole line's gas supply that ISN'T directly in front of the fire breathing equipment. Guess it's a matter of familiarity and comfort.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I read that as "workable pastry" and got all kinds of confused. If the great British bake-off has taught me anything, you should never overwork pastry.


I read it as workable pasty...and covered my nips instinctually.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh it was one of them what died.  How hard is that?

He had gambling debts and was depressed
His ghey lover dumped him
High goofballs.  Didn't know what he was doin'.  Don't do goofballs, people.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I read that as "workable pastry" and got all kinds of confused. If the great British bake-off has taught me anything, you should never overwork pastry.


my fat ass was trying to figure out how exploding chickens and pastries were linked
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I clicked the article in trying to figure out HOW nitrogen exploded. I mean, tanks under pressure rupturing could be seen as an explosion, but nitrogen is a noble gas, and it doesn't really asplode in the burny chemical sense,


Nitrogen isn't a noble gas, it's just that N2 is such a strong bond it takes either a boat load of direct energy (lightning) or fancy pants chemistry to make compounds from it
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It sounds like a very large liquid N2 line broke and spilled into a room. The liquid N2 sublimates and the now gaseous N2 displaces enough O2 that several people suffocate.  Either that room was tiny or the liquid N2 line was huge to displace enough O2 fast enough that people couldn't evacuate.  liquid N2 lines tend to be jacketed stainless steel so my guess is that either there was a very weak, flexible connection that ruptured due to a malfunctioning pressure relief valve or something heavy got dropped on the line and broke it.  Either way it would make a lot of noise and a huge cloud of condensed water vapor so how it caught people by surprise is very confusing.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought it strange that one nitrogen by itself is perfectly copesetic, Dinitrogen is stable too, but if you add one more it is dangerously unstable.  Is that what it's like to have a three way?
/dont get out much
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, we could waste all manner of time and money trying to figure out who shoulda done this or what shoulda not blown up that but the point is its over and the people who didnt get blown to hell just wanna get back to work. This is exactly the kind of big government federal overreach that ive been trying to warn people about for years.

Do you want to see the same thing happen to the Georgia poultry industry that happened to the space shuttle rubber o-ring industry back in 1986? Because it aint pretty, folks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: Is that what it's like to have a three way?


no.
 
Stibium
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Either way it would make a lot of noise and a huge cloud of condensed water vapor so how it caught people by surprise is very confusing.


My money would be on not realizing that lots and lots of cold nitrogen displaces warm oxygen. Moreso if it vents off a lot of gas all the time as a matter of course, like it was where I once worked filling a 25 gallon dewar with it.

/one time the dewar went empty and warm, took an entire cylinder to fill it up half way
//felt slightly hypoxic then so I turned it off, opened the door and the fume hood, and left for lunch
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

There was no explosion.  Subby is an idiot who used the wrong word.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It takes time for plant operators and regulators to swap positions people, be patient.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The article says there was unplanned maintenance on a recently installed system and yet they can't figure out what might've gone wrong. I'm no engineer, but I have a pretty good farking idea what went wrong..
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unfortunately, the difficulty in not making nitrogen compounds (that make smog) is one of the big problems in increasing car engine performance and efficiency.  Get things up to a thousand degrees and high pressure, and you have a "boat load of energy".

Also, nitrogen is a surprisingly nasty chemical to work with.  Air is something like >60% nitrogen, so you can't smell it.  If you are lucky, you start to feel altitude sickness.  If you aren't, the first indication something is wrong is that someone collapses unconscious.  Don't work with the stuff by yourself.
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll just blame it on one of the dead people.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This reminds me of my Air Force training and of course YouTube has it. I hope they died of suffocation not freezer burn.

Please view at your own risk. It is graphic to illustrate to dumb 18 yr olds not to fark around with it.

LOX did however cure many hang overs.

Man from LOX
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Compounds that are themselves often enthusiastic assploders.
 
gkcook
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This happened not far from where I live.  Someone at work today said that one or more people literaly froze solid like Han Solo in carbonite, but I haven't seen the news media go into any details.  It wasn't an explosion, like people were first saying.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gkcook: This happened not far from where I live.  Someone at work today said that one or more people literaly froze solid like Han Solo in carbonite, but I haven't seen the news media go into any details.  It wasn't an explosion, like people were first saying.


This plant is about 15 minutes away from where I live.  One of the 911 calls indicated someone had been frozen, and I immediately thought of Han Solo.

Initially, the news reported it as an explosion and later it was changed to a leak.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Any plant I've ever worked, inattentive forklift drivers are one of the biggest work order creators.

Maybe they get tax cuts for the amount of jobs they generate!

Really, though, pay attention in whatever it is you are doing. It's bad enough when you hurt or kill yourself; but hurting or killing an innocent person is horrible and unfair.
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I look forward to the USCSB animated video about the incident.  They're pretty well done.

Animation of January 23, 2010 Phosgene Accident
Youtube d5N8hxhJD7E
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok I gotta go do some Maintenance work of my own..........or I could just watch the movie  Paint Your Wagon......again na part 1 was a better thought!!!!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If it was a simple leak that displaced the O2 in the air... then these idiots were obviously running without any O2/gas monitors in the area.  If they had those, they would have started screaming bloody murder once the O2 dropped below 18-19% (depending on calibration).  That is either a lack of safety protocols or negligence when dealing with large volumes of N2 in the area.

If it ruptured, and we suddenly have human shaped popsicles, well, that is a different matter.
 
notchit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On my old job they did an air quality test, and alarmingly they found traces of nitrogen everywhere!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: If it was a simple leak that displaced the O2 in the air... then these idiots were obviously running without any O2/gas monitors in the area.  If they had those, they would have started screaming bloody murder once the O2 dropped below 18-19% (depending on calibration).  That is either a lack of safety protocols or negligence when dealing with large volumes of N2 in the area.

If it ruptured, and we suddenly have human shaped popsicles, well, that is a different matter.


Given that the firefighters were hospitalized for lung issues, probably the former.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My bet is on one chicken who didn't want to be a pie.
 
