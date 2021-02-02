 Skip to content
(MSN)   U.S. finally reaches a good milestone in these coronavirus times, now has more people vaccinated than it has confirmed cases   (msn.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
milstone?

6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Great. Now I can go back to intentionally coughing on people as I walk by them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh get the fark out of here with your "hope" and good news.  Don't you know this is a disaster and we're all going to die because it's going to mutate and the vaccine will be useless?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x692]


I feel attacked 😠
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It's worth noting that today, for the first time, the data said that more people were vaccinated than were reported as newly diagnosed cases,"

That's...what?
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh get the fark out of here with your "hope" and good news.  Don't you know this is a disaster and we're all going to die because it's going to mutate and the vaccine will be useless?


Joke's on you...we're already dead, and living in a computer simulation.

/that should keep the conspiracy theory nutjobs busy
 
