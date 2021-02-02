 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Look, I'm not trying to cause a panic or kick off a riot or anything, but I think it might be important for you all to know that there's a very good chance, due to a shortage of supply, that we're going to RUN OUT OF CHICKEN WINGS FOR THE SUPER BOWL   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought there was a surplus because all the restaurants are closed or operating at 25%.  MAKE UP YOUR DAMN MINDS.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldernell: I thought there was a surplus because all the restaurants are closed or operating at 25%.  MAKE UP YOUR DAMN MINDS.


naw man, that's nachos and artichoke dip
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Biden needs to consider opening up the Strategic Chicken Wing Reserve, and if he delays on that decision for too long I think very serious questions need to be asked about his administration's capacity to deal with fast-moving crises.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jokes on YOU subby. I already bought mine. They are vacuum sealed in the deep freeze awaiting the most glorious of feasting holidays, the Superb Owl!

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But I need to eat 7,000 calories on Superbowl Sunday.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eating parts of birds on Superb Owl Sunday is just farking wrong.


\ For fark's sake find some decency...
\\ ...like, say, nachos and beer
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get 3 pounds of chicken wings, every six weeks from Butcher Box.  I'm good for a while.


/wings for life!
//ground beef for life!
///3
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The satisfaction to effort ratio for chicken wings is too low. Make something else.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the great avocado debacle all over again.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure we get this story every year. The fact the wing reserve is being depleted is a good sign, means event consumption is back up.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh fark the NFL. They should have supported CK. ✊🏾
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't we have this story every year?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some nefarious plan of the cauliflower lobby.
 
