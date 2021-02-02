 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Moo glue fry pan   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awe moo glue. Works good on meat not so much fish. My goal was to glue together a loin of ahi tuna and hamachi so I could cut it into nigiri and make "Tu-machi".

/I couldn't get it to hold and uncooked there was a slight flavor.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you mean a rib eye?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"riddled with holes"  - the holes are clearly just where the bundles of muscle fibers have separated from each other.

look at all the holes in this crochet hat *stretches hats*
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: you mean a rib eye?


A ribeye steak includes the cap, which is the best part.

Not that it matters, Brits are just going to boil it or something.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Her first mis-steak was ordering a "thin cut" steak
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JesseL: vudukungfu: you mean a rib eye?

A ribeye steak includes the cap, which is the best part.

Not that it matters, Brits are just going to boil it or something.


that cap - the spinalis - is the tastiest cut on the animal.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Woolworth's? There's a name I haven't heard in a long time.
 
patowen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want Australian problems.

/solved with a Philly cheesesteak?
 
zez
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Her first mis-steak was ordering a "thin cut" steak


The local grocery store has a rib eye sandwich weekend every now and then where they grill thin sliced ribeyes and put them in buns.

/soooo good
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eye fillet?
Um, like, eyes aren't very big to start with so.......
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Full of holes?

That's not a 'Scotch" steak - more like a Swiss steak.
 
Buggar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look you're already eating the flesh off some animal...you want it to put on lipstick and brush it's hair for you too?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Since it's the Mail, imma hafta go with lady pulled steak to pieces by wrenching on it with tongs in an ungreased pan and instantly took the problem to social media, blaming Woolworths and not her father for spotting her mother.
 
GasDude
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Translating from Austrian to Americanese:

She bought 200 grams of Scotch Filet for $8.00

She bought 0.44 lbs of Ribeye for $6.00 - so about $13.60 / per lb
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like it was left in the road, and driven over several times.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
An over-tenderized cut of meat that's falling apart.

Also "Woolwroth's"? What hath Wool wroth.
 
1funguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JesseL: vudukungfu: you mean a rib eye?

A ribeye steak includes the cap, which is the best part.

Not that it matters, Brits are just going to boil it or something.


Shiatyiest meat on earth?
U.K.
Second?
Mexico
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 500x710]


For some reason, I can see you saying that very thing... with a little did I do that grin.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Give Big Food another 20 or 30 years of deregulation and an FDA cut to the bone.  Then we'll be paying top-dollar for meat glue, pink slime, and "mechanically separated chicken" paste.  McDonalds burgers will be made of crickets or soy by that point.  You'll have to be connected and belong to the right, exclusive club to get your hands on something like actual steak or ground beef by then.
 
micah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nobody at Woolworths is using meat glue, lady, this isn't Alinea. That's just a shiatty steak.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 500x710]

For some reason, I can see you saying that very thing... with a little did I do that grin.


Ha!  You're not wrong...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Woolworth steak.  That's your problem right there.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
what about the chip chop ham?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Huh?!?  Steak with holes is bad, but bits of lungs and hearts packed inside a stomach is a delicacy?  ...so confused.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 500x710]

For some reason, I can see you saying that very thing... with a little did I do that grin.

Ha!  You're not wrong...

[i.pinimg.com image 426x244] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's a "Woolworth"?

80 cents a pound?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Should've used Scotch tape.
 
skrewewe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still better than
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 500x710]

For some reason, I can see you saying that very thing... with a little did I do that grin.

Ha!  You're not wrong...

[i.pinimg.com image 426x244] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.imgur.com image 250x214] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Beats me...but you love it :P
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Woolworth's? There's a name I haven't heard in a long time.


Actually the article spells it differently in spots either that or Lewis Carroll is not dead and has a day job at MailOnline

The 'scotch fillets' form Woolwroths barely held together when lifted with tongs
 
silverjets
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well the package does have "thin sliced" written on it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: ChrisDe: Woolworth's? There's a name I haven't heard in a long time.

Actually the article spells it differently in spots either that or Lewis Carroll is not dead and has a day job at MailOnline

The 'scotch fillets' form Woolwroths barely held together when lifted with tongs


Yeah, I wonder what form they had to fill out at Woolwroth's to get that stake.
 
cleek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
scotch fillet?

and in Australia they call a strip steak a Porterhouse?

https://www.harveybeef.com.au/news/wh​a​ts-the-difference-between-porterhouse-​scotch-fillet-and-eye-fillet-steaks/
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 500x710]

For some reason, I can see you saying that very thing... with a little did I do that grin.

Ha!  You're not wrong...

[i.pinimg.com image 426x244] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.imgur.com image 250x214] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 237x176]

Beats me...but you love it :P


I'm a bit disappointed. I was expecting a gif of you pounding your meat.   :/

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 500x710]

For some reason, I can see you saying that very thing... with a little did I do that grin.

Ha!  You're not wrong...

[i.pinimg.com image 426x244] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.imgur.com image 250x214] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 237x176]

Beats me...but you love it :P

I'm a bit disappointed. I was expecting a gif of you pounding your meat.   :/

[media3.giphy.com image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Don't make me send you an e-mail...  :P
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NUFF SAID on that note there BOYZ......!!!!!
 
Nytfall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skrewewe: Still better than
[Fark user image image 850x584]


Yep. There it is, as expected
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JesseL: vudukungfu: you mean a rib eye?

A ribeye steak includes the cap, which is the best part.

Not that it matters, Brits are just going to boil it or something.


The article relates to Australia.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had to google scotch fillet as i had no clue what it was.   that said that is one shiatty steak.
 
BigSquibowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheOtherGuy: Give Big Food another 20 or 30 years of deregulation and an FDA cut to the bone.  Then we'll be paying top-dollar for meat glue, pink slime, and "mechanically separated chicken" paste.  McDonalds burgers will be made of crickets or soy by that point.  You'll have to be connected and belong to the right, exclusive club to get your hands on something like actual steak or ground beef by then.


Nah, another 20-30 years and lab grown(cultured) meat will probably be a legit source and stuff like grass fed or organic will be the meat of millionaires.
 
