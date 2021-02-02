 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Teenagers behave like teenagers. Film at eleven   (wpxi.com) divider line
21
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

You know, I think Milhouse is El Barto.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WPXI doing its part to make their Boomer demographic scared of Youths.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local kids did a real number on our back yard!
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to ridicule the use of "terrorizing" but then again, it's old people on the receiving end and they really are easily panicked.

Be nice to the old people and go hang out in the park.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uh isn't that kind of illegal to film, subs?
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I can't imagine what you're going to be in a couple of years,"

Selling paper in Scranton.
 
Gramma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: I was going to ridicule the use of "terrorizing" but then again, it's old people on the receiving end and they really are easily panicked.

Be nice to the old people and go hang out in the park.


If you actually think about what it is like to evacuate a senior housing facility for a fire alarm, it totally is terrorizing.  It's all fun and games until someone falls and breaks a hip.
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Teenagers can suffer the consequences of their own actions.
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah.
The only people upset are the same ones that did similar stuff when they were that age.

Don't expect them to be any different.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
one of the teens hopped her fence and stole the camera.

I mean, smarter than 99.9% of the criminals that end up on Fark.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"You need a reality check. I don't know what it's going to take but if you don't stop now, I can't imagine what you're going to be in a couple of years," the woman said.

Now there's an optimist!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i spent this past weekend dealing with a 40 year old who did this crap as a teen.  he loves chaos and can't accept the consequences of his actions and expects others to bail his ass out. 

nope.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Glad to see they're doing the shiat I used to do when I was that age.

Reminds me of this year at Christmas when my 14 year-old niece told my sister to go fark herself at the dinner table, at the dinner table. I was so proud I gave her $50 cash under that same table.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Uh isn't that kind of illegal to film, subs?


One way or the other you're getting up to seventeen years. . .
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...I still behave like a teenager
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The NYU dorms across the street from me on 2nd avenue in the 1990s couldn't resist pulling the fire alarm every two hours or so on any given Friday night. I'm certain they're our cultural leaders by now.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pulling the fire alarm isn't exactly harmless...Now soaping dirty pictures on the windows, that's harmless..
Grabbing all of the neighborhood trashcans on trash day, randomizing them (if marked) and putting them all in one big row, that's harmless.Moving for sale signs..TP'ing..That kinda crap..All good teenage crap..Pretty harmless..
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pulling fire alarms at a senior housing facility,[...]Wheelchair-bound neighbors have to evacuate each time.

Damn boomers need the exercise.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]


Yeah, except wasnt Jason dead in the first one at age 11? His mom was the killer.

Then in the second one he was suddenly a live 30 year old.
 
