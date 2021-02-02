 Skip to content
(KTVO Kirksville)   Women are attracted to older men who have marijuana, meth, and weapons   (ktvo.com) divider line
35
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey. That meth is only for the bear.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And here I've been doing it wrong all this time by offering them molly. Why did nobody tell me

/that's clearly not true by the way
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We do?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That tagline was an adventure.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, so the Capitol riot was really just one big singles convention?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Damn, so the Capitol riot was really just one big singles convention?


Turned into a real sausage party, though. That's what those losers should call their new political team "The Sausage Party." Since women aren't allowed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I like to make paintings depicting my drug experiences.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cute couple
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty eager to see how Oregon's new legal experiment with drugs is going to go.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't I know it!
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're telling me there's a chance..
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Damn, so the Capitol riot was really just one big singles convention?


Did you see the pictures? I believe we used to call that a sausage fest. By the looks of it, they were all likely single, they definitely needed some love.

Hopefully they get that where they are going...
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sup, ladies
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have two of those things.

Ladies.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 550x276]

Cute couple


that's the same person.
also, that's some fine police reporting, Lou:
A Marion County Sheriff's canine also alerted on the pair's car.
A search was conducted on the vehicle, officers allegedly found a total of 39 grams of marijuana and 24.5 grams of methamphetamine, either on the suspects or in the vehicle.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in my mid-30s...so a spring chicken by Fark standards.  I don't stand a chance...

( ._.)
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pwkpete: NikolaiFarkoff: Damn, so the Capitol riot was really just one big singles convention?

Did you see the pictures? I believe we used to call that a sausage fest. By the looks of it, they were all likely single, they definitely needed some love.

Hopefully they get that where they are going...


There was at least one woman there. Was.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Suspicious behavior" for these two would include breathing. Anyway, I'm glad Betty had time to do a little something with her hair before the mugshot.  Daniel looks like his name should be Joe-Joe and his job should be sweeping up the dock.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed, meth, and pew-pews? Isn't that basically every guy in Missouri?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when some girl says she likes guys that are into MMA I should show up with mamajuana, meth, and amphetamines?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Druish princesses?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who stole his neck?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm pretty eager to see how Oregon's new legal experiment with drugs is going to go.


I will assume it will go as well as everywhere else it has been tried, with reduced rates of petty crime, reduced levels of usage by new users, proper treatment for addicts, and fewer people placed into the criminal justice system / prison industrial complez because some florida pigs saw them "acting Weird" at a gas station while otherwise minding their own business.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explains why my white claw and cocaine trap hasn't been working
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Weed, meth, and pew-pews? Isn't that basically every guy in Missouri?


✅ Missouri
✅ Male
✅ 61

Just need to add these remaining items to the cart with the duct tape, plastic sheeting, and shovel...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've the opposite problem. I'm looking for a female with drugs.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After looking at her I might prefer an older man
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby, you misspelled money.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x213]
[Fark user image image 425x400]


Whoa!  What is that?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let's see here, half your age plus 7... grams of meth. It checks out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 550x276]

Cute couple


And between them they probably have 0 teeth...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 550x276]

Cute couple

And between them they probably have 0 teeth...


the oral sex must be amazing!!!
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

