Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter.
27
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six more weeks of winter?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last 48 hours saw the dumping of a foot and a half of snow.

So the groundhog isn't full of shiat for once.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having spent half my life in northern states where winter goes on and on, I never had understood the idea that, "hey, winter is now over," until I lived in Mississippi and Alabama at different times. Winter throws them for a gaint ass loop that's for sure. But if they get through those two days, they're home free.
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You mean, "April", here in Montana.

/55 today. No ice. No snow. But..  HOCKEY!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: The last 48 hours saw the dumping of a foot and a half of snow.

So the groundhog isn't full of shiat for once.


Does anyone do a truth-o-meter for groudhog predictions?
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fark that stupid rat.  Someone needs to go all Caddyshack on it.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring. In Nova Scotia, that means ONLY six more weeks of winter!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He also predicted 18 more months of the Bulgarian Coronavirus varient.
 
bborchar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My dog has killed two groundhogs in our backyard already. I think I know where I'm taking her next.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Phil looked out the window, saw two feet of snow and noped right out of there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's right about what, 35-40% of the time?  Sounds legit.

/Better than QAnon's average though
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Rome in the afternoons when the sunlight hits the buildings
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: The last 48 hours saw the dumping of a foot and a half of snow.

So the groundhog isn't full of shiat for once.


Except that he needed to see his shadow to predict six more weeks of winter. Was today the rare blizzard on a sunny day?
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've known since I was a kid that Groundhog day was stupid and pointless (6 weeks from when? Today? Or six extra after the calendar end of winter? And which groundhog [before the movie solidified Punxatawny as authoritative there were groundhog ceremonies all over the place]? What if different groundhogs do different things? What's the geographical extent? It's still going to be winter in Canada, right?), but it took nearly 4 decades for me to realize just how deeply weird it is.
 
Jadedgrl [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Considering I pretty much never go outside anymore, I couldn't give a flying fark.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: I've known since I was a kid that Groundhog day was stupid and pointless


And you've been telling us all how smart you are for that ever since, right? ;)

Snark aside, do a substantial number if people think that large swaths of people ever believed it? Or is it more of a meme at this point to trot out one's lack of groundhog day belief once a year?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: salvador.hardin: I've known since I was a kid that Groundhog day was stupid and pointless

And you've been telling us all how smart you are for that ever since, right? ;)

Snark aside, do a substantial number if people think that large swaths of people ever believed it? Or is it more of a meme at this point to trot out one's lack of groundhog day belief once a year?


Shut up, nerd.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When Chekhov saw the long winter, he saw a winter bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet we know that winter is just another step in the cycle of life. But standing here among the people of Punxsutawney and basking in the warmth of their hearths and hearts, I couldn't imagine a better fate than a long and lustrous winter.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: When Chekhov saw the long winter, he saw a winter bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet we know that winter is just another step in the cycle of life. But standing here among the people of Punxsutawney and basking in the warmth of their hearths and hearts, I couldn't imagine a better fate than a long and lustrous winter.


I'll give you a winter prediction: It's gonna be cold, it's gonna be grey, and it's gonna last you for the rest of your life.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: When Chekhov saw the long winter, he saw a winter bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet we know that winter is just another step in the cycle of life. But standing here among the people of Punxsutawney and basking in the warmth of their hearths and hearts, I couldn't imagine a better fate than a long and lustrous winter.


Work in how much they had to sacrifice by getting up at 3 a.m., and you could be an NBC sportscaster
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: Considering I pretty much never go outside anymore, I couldn't give a flying fark.


But consider the frosty windows with which one can scribe messages to the outside world.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But did he drive angry?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

