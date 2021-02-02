 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Man, Harry Styles is having a bad week   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Jason Sanderlin, Robbery, state police, Assault, Theft, Crimes, Felony  
•       •       •

1961 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if that dude had a resemblance to Harry Styles, that pretty much ended when he got the tat on his forehead.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one of his better looks...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watermelon sugar, what the fark does that even mean?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is so peak west central PA.  The only way it could be more so is it somebody was a coal miner, or roadkill was involved.

/And Tyrone is the complete ass-end of west central PA
//Altoona is the capital
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to see him in a dress to know for sure.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a diminutive little wisp of a man.  I am 4 inches taller than him - I could probably knock him down with a slap.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sanderlin allegedly hit a woman over the head with the gun and grabbed her breasts when she fought back as he tried to bind her with zip ties."

Lok at this multi-taskin' motherfu*ker.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: What a diminutive little wisp of a man.  I am 4 inches taller than him - I could probably knock him down with a slap.


Not if he grabs your titties and zip ties you first.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They even acknowledged he looks like Harry Styles, too.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stop your cryin'... it's a sign o' the times

/that face tattoo... wow. Good life choice
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Central PA criminal:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Has anybody told him that Rolling Rock was bought by Budweiser and is no linger made in PA, or that why he turned to a life of crime?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HairBolus: Central PA criminal:

[Fark user image 393x489][Fark user image 320x491]

Has anybody told him that Rolling Rock was bought by Budweiser and is no linger made in PA, or that why he turned to a life of crime?


I just assumed he was a Larry Bird fan...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
kokomo61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Central PA criminal:

[Fark user image image 393x489][Fark user image image 320x491]

Has anybody told him that Rolling Rock was bought by Budweiser and is no linger made in PA, or that why he turned to a life of crime?


I'm not much of a beer drinker, but I do love a good, cold Rolling Rock. Even after they sold out to AB. (I can't tell the difference).
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: freetomato: What a diminutive little wisp of a man.  I am 4 inches taller than him - I could probably knock him down with a slap.

Not if he grabs your titties and zip ties you first.


Then a good hard kick to the biscuits it is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blondambition: dothemath: freetomato: What a diminutive little wisp of a man.  I am 4 inches taller than him - I could probably knock him down with a slap.

Not if he grabs your titties and zip ties you first.

Then a good hard kick to the biscuits it is.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aim low"
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The resemblance is clear, but I cannot believe that observation made it in to the text of a news story.

Oh, wait, it's a TV station in Pennsyltucky. Never mind.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
not really  the one direction in life he should be taking
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"...and Sanderlin is listed as 5'4" tall in court records."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

guestguy: HairBolus: Central PA criminal:

[Fark user image 393x489][Fark user image 320x491]

Has anybody told him that Rolling Rock was bought by Budweiser and is no linger made in PA, or that why he turned to a life of crime?

I just assumed he was a Larry Bird fan...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Larry Bird wasn't even the best 33 to play in those Finals.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

freetomato: What a diminutive little wisp of a man.  I am 4 inches taller than him - I could probably knock him down with a slap.


they're usually the ones who yip and yap the loudest.
you gotta be careful though, they can be skinny strong...add meth and you have a really volatile situation
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Third Man: This story is so peak west central PA.  The only way it could be more so is it somebody was a coal miner, or roadkill was involved.

/And Tyrone is the complete ass-end of west central PA
//Altoona is the capital


I vote Windber. I believe the last unionized town in the United Mine Workers. Still taking company store chits up until 1922.  Settled by Eastern and Southern Europeans who may have left the old country, but never left the feudal system's mentality behind. Straight up peon mentality with all the religiosity, misogyny, and racism to go with it. The Poles hated the Italians in that town, and vice-versa. And the old German/Anglo stock was wearing their bedsheets at night if any Black people dared show up in town, and to remind all the Catholics they weren't as white as they though they were--and this was up until the 1990s. The white people don't even like each other there. And because of the company store, there were no Jews--except Alan Freed who was born there, but got out quick--but as Jews were kept in the merchant class, and a company town allowed no merchants, well, there were no Jews.

I remember watching video of Sarajevo back in 92 and thinking it looked just like Western PA. These people have hated their neighbors forever. Those miners and steel workers still can't admit it was Reagan who screwed them back in the 1980s.

I hope they sort it out, I wish I could help, I'd go back if I have to (don't see this city of San Francisco pulling thru for anyone but the wealthy and/or Chinese) --but not to die in that mess, for that mess.  Not for Harry 33's sake. Not even if he was my blood brother. No can do.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freetomato: What a diminutive little wisp of a man.  I am 4 inches taller than him - I could probably knock him down with a slap.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Harry Styles - The Chain (Fleetwood Mac cover) in the Live Lounge
Youtube eM_FR7I2Ttw
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eM_FR7I2​Ttw]


Bat For Lashes - What's A Girl To Do? (Glastonbury 2009)
Youtube 2K2FuUu2zqY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mga​bd1​giekg
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kokomo61: HairBolus: Central PA criminal:

[Fark user image image 393x489][Fark user image image 320x491]

Has anybody told him that Rolling Rock was bought by Budweiser and is no linger made in PA, or that why he turned to a life of crime?

I'm not much of a beer drinker, but I do love a good, cold Rolling Rock. Even after they sold out to AB. (I can't tell the difference).


The last time I had a Rolling Rock, the beer was so skunky I haven't touched one since. Maybe 2015 or so.
 
rogue49
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Watermelon sugar, what the fark does that even mean?


If you don't know, you're part of the problem.

Figure it out...
You're making us look bad.

😉
 
ssaoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I must be thinking of a different Harry Styles.
 
Pinner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Guess he and his friends aren't that bright. $400? Armed robbery?
You know how many times this guy has been told that YOU LOOK JUST LIKE HARRY STYLES!! OMG!!!

You'd think the light would go on... Ding! Uh... Harry Impersonator for kid parties... Harry Styles stripper...
That's $400 for a few hours in one night.
Idiot.
Go rob someone for pot. Dumb ass. People in prison are dying to boink Harry Styles.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.