(CNN)   We might have had some good ol' Stone Age sex with Neanderthals by looking at old teeth   (cnn.com) divider line
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or eaten them.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least we know the British did.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When sex leaves permanent marks on your teeth you know it's good.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just by looking at teeth? I guess whatever floats your boat.
 
Zyme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Follow the molars. As you lose molars you progress from proto humans to modern homo sapiens sapiens. One of the most common variation in modern humans is lacking two or all four wisdom teeth.
 
wademh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Just by looking at teeth? I guess whatever floats your boat.


did we learnt our languages dat away?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are we surprised? People fark cows, horses, dogs, and dolphins to my knowledge. And people thought spending my time on Fark would be wasted.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm here for the gang bang.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
DNRTFA, but this is what I understand about this...

Humans (Cromagnons) and Neanderthals coexisted on this planet for some time.  We were related in that we shared a common ancestor, but not directly.  We don't know what that ancestor was.  But whatever they were, we were, and so were Neanderthals.

It was thought for all this time that the Neaderthals went completely extinct and left no trace in modern humans.  It was thought that we were two separate lines.

As it turns out, there are traces of Neanderthal DNA in human DNA.  Which obviously means that related or not, there was some hanky panky between humans and Neanderthals.  So if we weren't related before, really, we are now.
 
