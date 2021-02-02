 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Kent variant develops new superpower, will take the name Superboy Prime (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
THE KENT VARIENT VALUES MY PRIVACY
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Keep fear alive!
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Keep fear alive!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Keep fear alive!


Okay!

We are all going to die from covid19!  It will never end!  IT'LL MUTATE AGAIN, AND AGAIN!!!
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Express? More likely a supervolcano will get me first.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kent?
Kent.
Kent!

Stop masturbating
 
ophus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEA​R!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!F​EAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR​!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FEAR!FE​AR!FEAR!FEAR! That's all this site has become, another leftist shiathole echo-chamber. news for commies that matters.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've thought about becoming a super villain. My diabolical scheme? Ensuring that everyone gets pain a fair wage, everyone has access to free medical care and that no ones rights are infringed upon.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I've thought about becoming a super villain. My diabolical scheme? Ensuring that everyone gets pain a fair wage, everyone has access to free medical care and that no ones rights are infringed upon.


Damn you, iPhone!

Ment paid, not pain
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is what happens when proper measures aren't taken early on. The longer it lingers the longer it has to mutate.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"And I, for one, welcome our viral overlords!"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

