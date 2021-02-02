 Skip to content
(StudyFinds)   New study suggests the US is turning into a zombie nation: One third of adults are now in a concussion-like daze due to the coronavirus pandemic. Might be time to break out your weapons   (studyfinds.org) divider line
12
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New study suggests the US is turning into a zombie nation

Oh?

Kernkraft 400 (Sport Chant Stadium Remix)
Youtube L8tb7ffIsyg
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double tap.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Luckily we have a great health care system, including mental health care, that's totally accessible and not at all another part of the problem.

We're just a shiathole nation, TFA is just the result of people fully realizing how bad it is here while at the same time knowing our elected officials don't give a single solitary fark about fixing it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BrerRobot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/L8tb7ffI​syg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OH oh oh ohh ooh 

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/L8tb7ffI​syg]


ohh oh alrighty then. 
lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Yes, I would Kent.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

People in a daze tend to vote for the most comfortable, familiar option.  Republicans have learned to weaponize that for campaign purposes, suborning all the "apple pie" Americana as their brand no matter how fascist and plutocratic they actually get.

It's not like this political upheaval is a coincidence.  In a way, the pandemic was the absolute worst thing that could have happened as far as threats to the status quo.  Not only did it worsen every problem simultaneously... it also gave people time and privacy to think deeply about it, get some strength back, and do politically engage instead of killing themselves slowly with wage slavery as they'd been doing.
 
rogue49
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And 1/3 is just plain bay-shiat crazy...
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Individuals lived whole and satisfying lives before any of these things were even vaguely a conception and that this country (like most industrialized countries) would still be a mental case, even if these things were all implemented and handled correctly.

There are obscenely complex reasons that this occurs in modern society, most of which the Poltab are too stupid to ever understand, because they are eating the particularly toxic kind of paste, and of which will be chronicled in detailed histories of The Bachelorette, and its sister series, The Bachelor.

I've been taking six different prescriptions since John dumped Katie.  I have no idea whose medication it is and what the medication is, but damn, it's a like a drug.  I know that D.A.R.E. said you should say no to drugs, but I think they were trying to trick me.
 
rogue49
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bat-shiat crazy

Damn, autocorrect alone is enough to make you freak out 🤨
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Umm...did the article even mention coronavirus?
 
