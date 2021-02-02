 Skip to content
(Voice of America)   Not to let the South have all the free labor, New England households benefited from enslaved Native Americans during 1600s   (voanews.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is common knowledge. However, unlike their southern brethren, New England isn't looking to turn back the clock to those days either.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, no kidding.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, I live in New England, but was adopted as an infant.in the Midwest.  I have no real information about my birth family other than a little medical info.  Is there a way for me to determine if my level of white guilt(or white power support) is properly calibrated without tracking down my bloodline?  I mean, can I do like a DNA test or something?

/Enough with the whataboutism - just treat everyone like farking humans.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So, I live in New England, but was adopted as an infant.in the Midwest.  I have no real information about my birth family other than a little medical info.  Is there a way for me to determine if my level of white guilt(or white power support) is properly calibrated without tracking down my bloodline?  I mean, can I do like a DNA test or something?

/Enough with the whataboutism - just treat everyone like farking humans.


You okay?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well, they're getting their revenge now...

ctvisit.comView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is common knowledge. However, unlike their southern brethren, New England isn't looking to turn back the clock to those days either.


Neither is the south, but that doesn't stop the ill-educated from parroting Facebook falsehoods.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out people were kind of assholes back then.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. That is common knowledge to anyone who paid attention to junior high school history. The difference is that most of the Northern States got rid of slavery on their own by 1804 whereas the Confederate States rebelled and fought a war to try and keep tens of millions of people enslaved.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, people in the 1600s were monsters to eachother everywhere. 30 years war? Pacification of LatAm by the Spanish? Swedes rampaging everywhere? French burning the Palatinate to a crisp every time they got the chance? English in Ireland? Scotland? To eachother?

not going to don a hair shirt over this. you shouldnt either. unless that's your thing, then, yknow, have at it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So, I live in New England, but was adopted as an infant.in the Midwest.  I have no real information about my birth family other than a little medical info.  Is there a way for me to determine if my level of white guilt(or white power support) is properly calibrated without tracking down my bloodline?  I mean, can I do like a DNA test or something?

/Enough with the whataboutism - just treat everyone like farking humans.


We can't because we will have to ban abortions.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fairly common knowledge.

The shooting club I belong to is even named after this guy:  Richard Waldron
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is common knowledge.


It's not that common. The "1619" nutters claim we should have no responsibility or blame for slavery because the Spanish and Dutch "did it here first".

And as usual, they're wrong, in more than one way.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is common knowledge. However, unlike their southern brethren, New England isn't looking to turn back the clock to those days either.

Neither is the south, but that doesn't stop the ill-educated from parroting Facebook falsehoods.


Funny, the ill-educated parroting falsehoods around here are the ones who DO want to turn the clock back.  You know, falsehoods like, "it was about states' rights and tariffs."
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is common knowledge. However, unlike their southern brethren, New England isn't looking to turn back the clock to those days either.

Neither is the south, but that doesn't stop the ill-educated from parroting Facebook falsehoods.


North Carolina just decided that the Confederate flag was maybe not a great idea to have on license plates yesterday.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my God.

Who do I make out my reparations cheque to?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Is there a way for me to determine if my level of white guilt(or white power support) is properly calibrated


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: zgrizz: Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is common knowledge. However, unlike their southern brethren, New England isn't looking to turn back the clock to those days either.

Neither is the south, but that doesn't stop the ill-educated from parroting Facebook falsehoods.

North Carolina just decided that the Confederate flag was maybe not a great idea to have on license plates yesterday.


we're running out of Sons of Confederate Veterans to justify them at all.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So, I live in New England, but was adopted as an infant.in the Midwest.  I have no real information about my birth family other than a little medical info.  Is there a way for me to determine if my level of white guilt(or white power support) is properly calibrated without tracking down my bloodline?  I mean, can I do like a DNA test or something?


No need to bring DNA into it. Just get a brown paper lunch bag and compare your skin to it. If you are lighter than the bag, then everything bad in the world is your fault.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New England Patriots used Native Americans as tackling dummies as late as the 1970s.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Well, duh. That is common knowledge to anyone who paid attention to junior high school history. The difference is that most of the Northern States got rid of slavery on their own by 1804 whereas the Confederate States rebelled and fought a war to try and keep tens of millions of people enslaved.


Not "tens of millions". The entire population of the US was only 30ish million, and only around 10% we're slaves.

I'm not defending the principal of fighting to preserve slavery, just reining in your wild estimate.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: zgrizz: Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is common knowledge. However, unlike their southern brethren, New England isn't looking to turn back the clock to those days either.

Neither is the south, but that doesn't stop the ill-educated from parroting Facebook falsehoods.

North Carolina just decided that the Confederate flag was maybe not a great idea to have on license plates yesterday.


And boy are the Sons of Traitors peeved.

WRAL reported Monday that Powell said the group believes the change is illegal and that the SCV's legal team is reviewing options.
"The DMV doesn't get to choose what logo we use," Powell said.

Riiiiiiiiiight.  The state agency that decides what plates look like, has no authority to say what plates look like.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok and...?

For whatever reason White Europeans evolved as the dominant group of human animals on the planet.

I dont think anyone has a great explanation as to why.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are more slaves alive now than at any point in human history

The casinos and West Bank settlements of their descendants will cover entire planets. Elon-farking-Musk will have a monkey with a fork its head fly a shuttle there for our great-grandchildren's pleasure
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RatMaster999: This is fairly common knowledge.

The shooting club I belong to is even named after this guy:  Richard Waldron


Common knowledge except for conservatives who like to stick their fingers in their ears and scream whenever people mention the Indigenous people who lost their lands and villages.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: There are more slaves alive now than at any point in human history

The casinos and West Bank settlements of their descendants will cover entire planets. Elon-farking-Musk will have a monkey with a fork its head fly a shuttle there for our great-grandchildren's pleasure


Sex slaves are indeed a type of slave, and that includes children rented out to drug dealers in exchange for drugs.  But a bit different from chattel slaves taken and sold and shipped like livestock throughout the world because of their skin color or ethnicity or religion. Not better, not worse, but different.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is common knowledge. However, unlike their southern brethren, New England isn't looking to turn back the clock to those days either.


That right - they have no intention of giving back the land they stole.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap and exploitable brown labor is an American tradition.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was always the intention to use Indigenous Americans as slaves but they succumbed to European diseases to easily. To remedy this they started importing slaves from Africa.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ok and...?

For whatever reason White Europeans evolved as the dominant group of human animals on the planet.

I dont think anyone has a great explanation as to why.


There are literally hundreds of books and theses explaining why.

This is just the first one that comes to mind:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Well, duh. That is common knowledge to anyone who paid attention to junior high school history. The difference is that most of the Northern States got rid of slavery on their own by 1804 whereas the Confederate States rebelled and fought a war to try and keep tens of millions of people enslaved.


Actually, the Northern States aren't totally off the hook for that, either.  After they ran out of Indians to enslave, they started looking around for Europeans to force into labor.  That proved to be rather unpopular, so they devised a scheme by which society was divided into two classes: those who were exempt from being put to forced labor, and those who weren't.  Better known as "white folks" and "colored folks".

The only reason slavery was abolished up north first was that there wasn't any profit in forced labor when you have an industrial vice an agricultural economy.  Unfortunately, the "white/colored" divide persisted, even up north, and is the bane of this country to the present day.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JesseL: dothemath: Ok and...?

For whatever reason White Europeans evolved as the dominant group of human animals on the planet.

I dont think anyone has a great explanation as to why.

There are literally hundreds of books and theses explaining why.

This is just the first one that comes to mind:
[Fark user image 205x300]


Ok, let me clarify, theres not a good explanation.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is common knowledge. However, unlike their southern brethren, New England isn't looking to turn back the clock to those days either.

Neither is the south, but that doesn't stop the ill-educated from parroting Facebook falsehoods.


Can you show us on the doll where Sherman touched you?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: JesseL: dothemath: Ok and...?

For whatever reason White Europeans evolved as the dominant group of human animals on the planet.

I dont think anyone has a great explanation as to why.

There are literally hundreds of books and theses explaining why.

This is just the first one that comes to mind:
[Fark user image 205x300]

Ok, let me clarify, theres not a good explanation.


Translation for those who haven't paid attention to your previous posts - There's not an explanation that's suitably flattering to you without being explicitly racist.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ok and...?

For whatever reason White Europeans evolved as the dominant group of human animals on the planet.

I dont think anyone has a great explanation as to why.


Unlike Africa, the Middle East and a huge chunk of Asia, Europe gets really cold in the winter and the food growing is much more seasonal. If you don't plan ahead for the winters of Europe, you'll freeze and starve to death.

European civilizations had a much stronger cultural emphasis on innovation and that put them in some advantageous positions at some critical times.

Can you imagine the advantages of being the first group of dudes to come back to the village from a hunting expedition with a bunch of farking trained wolves?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mock26: Well, duh. That is common knowledge to anyone who paid attention to junior high school history. The difference is that most of the Northern States got rid of slavery on their own by 1804 whereas the Confederate States rebelled and fought a war to try and keep tens of millions of people enslaved.


The north outsourced slavery.

Sort of like the US does through the importation of products from China.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JesseL: Translation for those who haven't paid attention to your previous posts - There's not an explanation that's suitably flattering to you without being explicitly racist


lol
Dont get all pissy just because I dissed the one book you read (or probably just bought and keep conspicuously laying around for company to see) about this subject.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Oh my God.

Who do I make out my reparations cheque to?


I only take money orders.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And native Americans routinely enslaved other tribes they conquered.

Every ethnicity enslaved and were enslaved of you go back far enough. Let's just all agree there is no place for that in the modern world and move on.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Mithraic_bullshiat: There are more slaves alive now than at any point in human history

The casinos and West Bank settlements of their descendants will cover entire planets. Elon-farking-Musk will have a monkey with a fork its head fly a shuttle there for our great-grandchildren's pleasure

Sex slaves are indeed a type of slave, and that includes children rented out to drug dealers in exchange for drugs.  But a bit different from chattel slaves taken and sold and shipped like livestock throughout the world because of their skin color or ethnicity or religion. Not better, not worse, but different.


"Globally, more than half of the 40.3 million victims (24.9 million) are in forced labour, which means they are working against their will and under threat, intimidation or coercion.....

"Of the 24.9 million people trapped in forced labour, the majority (16 million) work in the private sector. Slaves clean houses and flats; produce the clothes we wear; pick the fruit and vegetables we eat; trawl the seas for the shrimp on our restaurant plates; dig for the minerals used in our smartphones, makeup and electric cars; and work on construction jobs building infrastructure for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

-from the article I linked above, the first paragraph or so.

They're not all sex slaves. They're just as likely to be male construction workers. https://travellingjezebel.co​m/construc​tion-workers-dubai-modern-slavery/

And they're chattel slaves who are not the same race or religion as their slavers.

They have oil, we had cotton. Spin the wheel and see which tribe gets it next.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: European civilizations had a much stronger cultural emphasis on innovation and that put them in some advantageous positions at some critical times.


In some ways, yes, but North Africans and Asians were doing crazy shiat with mathematics and engineering way before Europeans.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: JesseL: Translation for those who haven't paid attention to your previous posts - There's not an explanation that's suitably flattering to you without being explicitly racist

lol
Dont get all pissy just because I dissed the one book you read (or probably just bought and keep conspicuously laying around for company to see) about this subject.


I'm not pissy, and I don't have a copy of that book.

I've seen your posts on the subject enough to know that you like to adopt the stance of  "White people seem to be more successful for... reasons. I'm not saying white people are better than other people, just, y'know... "
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Mock26: Well, duh. That is common knowledge to anyone who paid attention to junior high school history. The difference is that most of the Northern States got rid of slavery on their own by 1804 whereas the Confederate States rebelled and fought a war to try and keep tens of millions of people enslaved.

Not "tens of millions". The entire population of the US was only 30ish million, and only around 10% we're slaves.

I'm not defending the principal of fighting to preserve slavery, just reining in your wild estimate.


I stand corrected. It was still in the millions.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ok and...?

For whatever reason White Europeans evolved as the dominant group of human animals on the planet.

I dont think anyone has a great explanation as to why.


Location, climate, the advancements of the renaissance, culture, etc.

The countries along the Mediterranean were dominant in their day because that's where the opportunity was.

Once the ability to seize vast areas of resource rich land became key, turns out that Europe was well positioned to make the most of the opportunity.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you're paying someone less than $23 an hour in the United States - widely regardes as an appropriate living wage all but regardless of local cost of living - you're benefitting from slave labor of a sort.  In that the economy forces people to work their lives away for less than they need to survive, and then be taxed to death on top of it to pay for the social programs that help them creep along... along with massive debt.

Where do you think slavery came from?  In the ancient world, there were originally 2 ways to end up enslaved.  Be on the losing side of a war (the point of which wasn't usually slavery but to shore up the work force after military losses putting a dent in the winning side's male population), or default on a debt.

It's no coincidence that our entire economy runs on it now.  Debt bondage will come back one day if the neo-fascists have their way.  It has already started in some small cases.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: NeoCortex42: zgrizz: Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is common knowledge. However, unlike their southern brethren, New England isn't looking to turn back the clock to those days either.

Neither is the south, but that doesn't stop the ill-educated from parroting Facebook falsehoods.

North Carolina just decided that the Confederate flag was maybe not a great idea to have on license plates yesterday.

And boy are the Sons of Traitors peeved.

WRAL reported Monday that Powell said the group believes the change is illegal and that the SCV's legal team is reviewing options.
"The DMV doesn't get to choose what logo we use," Powell said.

Riiiiiiiiiight.  The state agency that decides what plates look like, has no authority to say what plates look like.


I wish states would just do away with vanity plates entirely. I used to be able to see what state a plate was at a quick glance just based on the color scheme.
 
Northern
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is common knowledge. However, unlike their southern brethren, New England isn't looking to turn back the clock to those days either.


This.  There are three known slave graveyard sites within 3 miles of my Boston suburb home.  The majority of graves are lost to time since the markers were wood and the graves are close to 400 years old.  Only two former slave grave markers survive (they were both granted freedom from their owners), because local school kids raised money recently to have new tombstones built for them.  They were both well known and liked citizens of the town, however they were never allowed to vote.
The slaves in MA were buried in separate sections of the old graveyards, so there are grassy spots there today in my town where their remains are.  In many towns these older graveyards were dug up and rearranged in the 1800s into neat rows, and I assume most of the slave remains were destroyed to make room for more dead white people.
As mentioned, we are moving forward, with strong voting rights, protections for gender, religion, race, sexual preference/identity, and legalization of marijuana.  We ran the Proud Boys and their.fascist thugs out of the state when they showed up.  Fark the GOP, especially Amy Barrett who has publicly called for the 14th to be invalidated.  She's a SCOTUS justice BTW.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JesseL: dothemath: JesseL: Translation for those who haven't paid attention to your previous posts - There's not an explanation that's suitably flattering to you without being explicitly racist

lol
Dont get all pissy just because I dissed the one book you read (or probably just bought and keep conspicuously laying around for company to see) about this subject.

I'm not pissy, and I don't have a copy of that book.

I've seen your posts on the subject enough to know that you like to adopt the stance of  "White people seem to be more successful for... reasons. I'm not saying white people are better than other people, just, y'know... "



I apologize, you havent even read one book on this subject.

Im sorry you have a problem with historical fact. You may notice that we arent having a discussion about how the people of Norway were captured and enslaved by the sugarcane plantation owners of Haiti.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am glad subby is taking an interest in history.  "Things people that have an interest in history already know" is a pretty boring class, though.

Rhode Island had the largest slave trade and blocks in the colonies for a while.   Difference is that we had to fight a war with traitors to get rid of it in the south.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mouser: Mock26: Well, duh. That is common knowledge to anyone who paid attention to junior high school history. The difference is that most of the Northern States got rid of slavery on their own by 1804 whereas the Confederate States rebelled and fought a war to try and keep tens of millions of people enslaved.

Actually, the Northern States aren't totally off the hook for that, either.  After they ran out of Indians to enslave, they started looking around for Europeans to force into labor.  That proved to be rather unpopular, so they devised a scheme by which society was divided into two classes: those who were exempt from being put to forced labor, and those who weren't.  Better known as "white folks" and "colored folks".

The only reason slavery was abolished up north first was that there wasn't any profit in forced labor when you have an industrial vice an agricultural economy.  Unfortunately, the "white/colored" divide persisted, even up north, and is the bane of this country to the present day.


Yeah, the North was not and to this day still is not a paragon of virtue but their track record was, and is, better than that of the South when it comes to race relations.
 
Northern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

guestguy: Yeah, well, they're getting their revenge now...

[ctvisit.com image 376x376]


FYI, the MA governors and Trump blocked the Wampanoag people from opening up a casino in MA.  Gov. Patrick essentially gave Steve Winn the contract for Boston, and built the Encore casino which is now managed by several Patrick advisors...
Meanwhile Trump attempted to remove the recognition of the Wampanoag people at the federal level to help the state block their casino project.
Fark them and the Encore casino.  Winn resorts has already cried poor in their obligations to contribute to the MA education fund that they agreed to, and the casino has impacted state lottery revenues for education.  In other words, let the Wampanoags put the Encore into bankruptcy, or force them to compete to improve services.  This will in turn lead to higher education taxes.
IMHO the state should only have granted small site licenses for gambling to support family owned restaurants or catering businesses.
But kickbacks.....
 
