(Northampton Chronicle and Echo)   Supermarket moves items to another aisle. I will never shop there again-ality ensues   (northamptonchron.co.uk) divider line
54
•       •       •

Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm going to take a wild guess and say this shopper is elderly.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just don't ask him his opinion on Missouri!
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crazy review aside, do you have any idea how much time, labor, and money goes into just moving things around in store? Not creating, producing, or fixing, but just moving a stack of things from here to there.

First recieving to the department, department to the floor, floor spot 1 to floor spot 2, then from there to an end cap, then back to spot, then they rearranged the whole damn store, so it gets moved twice again (temporary location then new location).   It's just busy work and an epic waste of so many human lives.

/and mostly it's done just to get people to buy more things.
//if they can't find anything they stay in the store longer which increases likelihood of purchase.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have tried to get a satisfactory response from Tesco but to no avail. I will never shop there again."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They've put me Spotted Dick next to Toad in the Hole,and the world's turned upside down! Foaghh!
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tesco, the Sam's Club of Costco.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You want to feel sorry for someone here it's the poor cashier who is required to ask said customer "Did you find everything alright?" as part of their cash-out speech.
 
bigxnyc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You'll get over it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should shop at the Baneswell express.
I't like a Mini-Mart: you get more for less.
 
Big Merl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And thus it came to pass that today was marked as the slowest day in the history of news...
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
radiovox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Give 'em their wish - permanently ban them from all Tesco stores for life.  Make people like this live with their decisions and threats.
 
Reyito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did they move her cheese?   I bet someone moved her cheese.

/or his
//old brittish men can very much be entitled karens
///I'm absolutely shocked at how relevant that book is to so many interactions/behaviors
 
intestinal fracking [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cranky shopper who thinks their complaint is reasonable and deserves international attention wishes to remain anonymous.  More at 11.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With everything else going on, this is what pisses you off?
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OMG things change.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they're worried about the pandemic, cookware is on aisle 5.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't care if they move things or re-stock the shelves.  Just do it at night, like they used to, so they're not leaving pallets and crap in the middle of the aisles so that people can't get to what they'd like to buy, is all.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Inside scoop here.

It's much easier and more effective when deep-cleaning a grocery store to move those goods to another aisle.

Pull stock from section 1 into bins, move to the back room, totally deep-clean section 1.  Move stock from section 2 to the newly-cleaned section 1, totally deep clean section 2.  Replace stock from the bins into section 1.

If stuff is in the same place for years at a time, odds are that they aren't cleaning very well, and that they may not be rotating stock correctly either.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I agree with the shopper here actually, it's a bullshiat thing to do in a pandemic when you are trying to be in and out of a place in 30 min or less.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While i know precisely why stores do this and am annoyed in general when they do it, i am not usually bothered much by it but i think  he has a point about the timing of doing it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kinda like Velveeta is not near the cheese isle, rather way over there, around the corner next to the shoelaces.

Yeah I know, not dairy, buttfark off anyway.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Crazy review aside, do you have any idea how much time, labor, and money goes into just moving things around in store? Not creating, producing, or fixing, but just moving a stack of things from here to there.

First recieving to the department, department to the floor, floor spot 1 to floor spot 2, then from there to an end cap, then back to spot, then they rearranged the whole damn store, so it gets moved twice again (temporary location then new location).   It's just busy work and an epic waste of so many human lives.

/and mostly it's done just to get people to buy more things.
//if they can't find anything they stay in the store longer which increases likelihood of purchase.


Funny thing is, I'm pretty much the opposite.  If I spend too much time in a store I actually start putting things back.

This includes time wasted to both changing item locations and understaffing the checkout lanes.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Crazy review aside, do you have any idea how much time, labor, and money goes into just moving things around in store? Not creating, producing, or fixing, but just moving a stack of things from here to there.

First recieving to the department, department to the floor, floor spot 1 to floor spot 2, then from there to an end cap, then back to spot, then they rearranged the whole damn store, so it gets moved twice again (temporary location then new location).   It's just busy work and an epic waste of so many human lives.

/and mostly it's done just to get people to buy more things.
//if they can't find anything they stay in the store longer which increases likelihood of purchase.


You undermine your own argument. If engaging in this practice results in increased sales, then the activity has a valid business purpose. It's not busy work.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A person? Have the OUTRAGE crowd run out of things to be OUTRAGED about? A single f*cking person and this makes main page Fark?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sainsbury's has renamed all employees to Karen's Manager and eagerly awaits disappointing the new drama queen.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

intestinal fracking: Cranky shopper who thinks their complaint is reasonable and deserves international attention wishes to remain anonymous.  More at 11.


"Many people are saying" style journalism. Amplify a random complaint from a single shopper who may or may not even exist? Your hit-piece game is weak!
 
mirthfather [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With Trump removed from the White House and Twitter, if this is all we have to complain about - good.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I agree with the shopper here actually, it's a bullshiat thing to do in a pandemic when you are trying to be in and out of a place in 30 min or less.


Give me a farking break.

As noted by people above:

1. This gives them a chance to do extra cleaning in the process
2. I've got to think that their sales, volume, and shopping patterns have changed substantially in the last year, and thus necessitates a bit of stock re-arangement
3. It isn't like they took the dairy section and relocated it to the hot foods section. How farking long does it take you to find a can of beans.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And why can't they put the coconut milk next to the regular milk? Milk is milk. And the Milky Ways should be there too.
I hate my life.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
abrown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They do this purposefully to confuse you so that you spend more time in the store and impulse buy.  Ikea takes it a step up and makes their entire store a maze with intentionally designed dead ends.  It pissed me off enough that I will never again step foot into an Ikea, mostly because I'm not a rat but also because it's deadly effective.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I don't care if they move things or re-stock the shelves.  Just do it at night, like they used to, so they're not leaving pallets and crap in the middle of the aisles so that people can't get to what they'd like to buy, is all.


So much this. Stores setup these awesome, wide aisles between the shelves, and then drop pallets in the middle and make people single file their way through.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They reorganized our whole fricking Walmart, GM and Grocery, over a year ago and I still haven't gotten used to it.

Of course I still shop there because I have better things to worry about.
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: And why can't they put the coconut milk next to the regular milk? Milk is milk. And the Milky Ways should be there too.
I hate my life.


And all of my favorite cereal...also, all of my normal groceries that I buy.  All in one spot.  Pre-bagged.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OOOH! Rare single-disappointed-grocery-shopper trifecta is in play!

/ I take back all previous complaints about the state of journalism today.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Think of it like a Fark website redesign.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are plenty of other places to buy cat food.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but nothing pisses me off more than the supermarket moving things around.  When I shop, I want to go in, grab what I need, and leave. it's not an outing...it's a chore.  I wonder if they notice sales drop when they do this.
Cranky Olde Lady
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LaChanz: A person? Have the OUTRAGE crowd run out of things to be OUTRAGED about? A single f*cking person and this makes main page Fark?


Welcome to...well, you know.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I, too, enjoy biatching about stupid unimportant bullshiat things too because reasons.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: LaChanz: A person? Have the OUTRAGE crowd run out of things to be OUTRAGED about? A single f*cking person and this makes main page Fark?

Welcome to...well, you know.


I guess I could look at it this way: It's not news etc.
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blatz514: "I have tried to get a satisfactory response from Tesco but to no avail. I will never shop there again."


[Fark user image image 480x368]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Crazy review aside, do you have any idea how much time, labor, and money goes into just moving things around in store? Not creating, producing, or fixing, but just moving a stack of things from here to there.

First recieving to the department, department to the floor, floor spot 1 to floor spot 2, then from there to an end cap, then back to spot, then they rearranged the whole damn store, so it gets moved twice again (temporary location then new location).   It's just busy work and an epic waste of so many human lives.

/and mostly it's done just to get people to buy more things.
//if they can't find anything they stay in the store longer which increases likelihood of purchase.


That's right.  There is a ton of psychology that goes into stores.  When you walk in to almost any grocery store, first you see flowers(if not then produce) seeing green makes you think the produce is fresher, milk is almost always at the back of the store because that is an item that is frequently purchased alone, and having to go through the store gets you to buy more.  It's all about percentages, if 5% of customers who came in for just milk grabs another item, that's a win for the store.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every market around here has this neat little trick.  You go on their website or app, place your order, drive up and they put it in your trunk.  You don't have to spend a nanosecond wandering around.

I've heard there are even apps to have someone bring it to your own home, so you don't have to roam the aisles.

If you are going to carp and moan about being out in a pandemic, why don't you avail yourself of technology?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: I'm sorry, but nothing pisses me off more than the supermarket moving things around.  When I shop, I want to go in, grab what I need, and leave. it's not an outing...it's a chore.  I wonder if they notice sales drop when they do this.
Cranky Olde Lady


That is odd.  I find most old people like to maximize the time spent in the grocery store, moving their carts at a painfully slow rate of speed, carefully inspecting every item in every aisle, etc.  That is why I choose to shop at in the evening when they are getting ready to go to bed at an insanely early hour.  If what you do at home is mostly nap and stare at walls I kind of understand why they shop like that.
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: You want to feel sorry for someone here it's the poor cashier who is required to ask said customer "Did you find everything alright?" as part of their cash-out speech.


I feel bad in general for the ones that have to ask that because it's pretty much a "how are you today" question. You aren't meant to say anything but fine. Because the times I have to choke down "where the fark were you or any of your chucklefark coworkers when I was trying to flag someone down for a half hour until I just gave up on finding the thing I came for and just resigned myself to finding SOME purpose to coming here by buy other lesser items on my list. So, yeah, I guess I found everything I needed."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Every market around here has this neat little trick.  You go on their website or app, place your order, drive up and they put it in your trunk.  You don't have to spend a nanosecond wandering around.

I've heard there are even apps to have someone bring it to your own home, so you don't have to roam the aisles.

If you are going to carp and moan about being out in a pandemic, why don't you avail yourself of technology?


Maybe because that Tesco is at a depressing mall with a garage underneath.

Pretty sure you have to walk through the mall to get to the parking lot.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Local warehouse club did this right at the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic, totally disrupting the pattern I'd established for getting stuff and getting out of there quickly.

Also, I still don't know where to find the Krispy Kreme doughnuts, or if deliveries stopped altogether.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Every market around here has this neat little trick.  You go on their website or app, place your order, drive up and they put it in your trunk.  You don't have to spend a nanosecond wandering around.

I've heard there are even apps to have someone bring it to your own home, so you don't have to roam the aisles.

If you are going to carp and moan about being out in a pandemic, why don't you avail yourself of technology?


I haven't stepped into a grocery store since last March.  Everything gets delivered.
 
