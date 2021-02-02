 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   Detroit Dog Rescue, the city's first no-kill shelter, just celebrated its 10th anniversary of saving dogs & making a postive impact on the community. Please welcome them to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video of puppers eating cheeseburgers)   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
80
    More: Woofday, Neutering, Dog, AB 1634, Animal shelter, Detroit Dog Rescue, DDR dog trainer Kristen Kuchenmeister, Pet, dogs of Detroit  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 03 Feb 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Zeke saw his first snow this week, so have some pictures

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


And here's a video from Tiktok of the same snow day.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Zeke saw his first snow this week, so have some pictures

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

And here's a video from Tiktok of the same snow day.


Cool!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Tik Tok Saviour
Youtube 4QTJTw8faEY


WARNING: NSFW language.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


how doing?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
@ FtP. Taking a break from work.  Will regroup later when less coworkers online.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: @ FtP. Taking a break from work.  Will regroup later when less coworkers online.


okay, take care!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!

BARK!

i.imgur.com

+ AROOOO up pg by young beagle.
Mercy Dogs of the Great War
Youtube xtKbBRrvf4U
runs 11:29, you may Opt Out of ads, singly recommendedor All At Once
FangQ for what's here already
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
 I said this in the Caturday thread, but i'm saying it again: I WANT A FURRY FRIEND!

But i fear eviction. What sort of jerk brings a pet into such an uncertain situation? My jobs are the first hit by the virus protocols. My pooch passed away and I'm soooo lonely.

I don't want another woman. I want a dog.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Toonces?  Meet Porter the driving dog.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 369x750]


nice!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Precious Mama.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Eli the Bitey has been howlin all day..Why? He wanted his Boy to sit on the couch with him. Seriously. Eli's Boy was working on school work, and I am not sure if kitteh just lost track of him or what.

Wli did spend time on my lap this evening, which was super nice. For an old kitty he still have quite the furnace going.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
fallinpets.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We had a major milestone last night

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mao NEVER lets the other cats cuddle her. The only other photo remotely like this is from January 14, 2018, Mao and Nick cuddled, and it had to be documented
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Said photo.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Otera: We had a major milestone last night

[Fark user image 422x750]

Mao NEVER lets the other cats cuddle her. The only other photo remotely like this is from January 14, 2018, Mao and Nick cuddled, and it had to be documented


sweet!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

dickfreckle: I said this in the Caturday thread, but i'm saying it again: I WANT A FURRY FRIEND! [...] I don't want another woman. I want a dog.


Guinea pig?  Rat?  Apartments may allow usually-caged rodents if they don't allow dogs or cats.  Guinea pigs and rats are sociable, and rats are pretty smart and can learn many things.  The main drawback is that rats have comparatively short lifespans.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This could be my fuzzball Mystic and a random rat, except that Mystic has a high prey drive and would probably attack the rat instead of going, "Whaaaaat?"
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Otera: We had a major milestone last night

[Fark user image 422x750]

Mao NEVER lets the other cats cuddle her. The only other photo remotely like this is from January 14, 2018, Mao and Nick cuddled, and it had to be documented


Woot!
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.