(AP News)   California man arrested after livestream shows two bodies. Sound more like a ( •_•) / ( •_•)⌐■-■ /(⌐■_■) deathstream   (apnews.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YEAHHHHHHH!
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad subby didn't go with SodaStream, just because he popped a cap,
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Read it quickly and thought the headline was about boobies.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Of Course, it's company policy to never imply ownership in the event of a dead body, we have to use the indefinite article "a" dead body, never "your" dead body."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Make sure to follow, and subscribe!
 
Adam64
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 562x351]

Make sure to follow, and subscribe!


Guy needs to rethink his business model if he kills everyone that subscribes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
snufffilms.com
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wouldn't 'deadstream' be more consistent with 'livestream'?

/I'll show myself out
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Negotiations didn't work, so the building was evacuated and officers got inside the apartment with "distraction devices and chemical agents," the department said. There was a brief struggle and a Taser was used before police took the man into custody.

Non-lethal all the way. Well done.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
officers got inside the apartment with "distraction devices and chemical agents,"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Perp was a cat.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Found a gif of the livestream with close captioning enabled.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why the hell, if you are in a building with dead bodies, would you livestream especially if you are holding a gun?

The narcissism of people on social media knows no bounds
 
