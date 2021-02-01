 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Well, what about jousting?
12
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm down for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Park Police do have a mounted unit.  We could give them lances.  We could probably get the US Forest Rangers to give us a detachment of archers to put on the roof of the capital.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Surely, you joust.
 
billstewart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rudy Colludy was in favor of bringing back Trial By Combat, and jousting is a reasonable form for that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Guns work. Shoot the insurrectionists. Maybe the first fifty or so get rubber bullets, the rest get hot lead.

/this wouldn't even be up for debate if they were non-white
 
maxheck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know, just North of DC that's considered a state sport.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Surely, you joust.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ktybear
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FightDirector: I'm down for that.

[Fark user image 536x800]


Username really checked out
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Guns work. Shoot the insurrectionists. Maybe the first fifty or so get rubber bullets, the rest get hot lead.

/this wouldn't even be up for debate if they were non-white


In the spirit of my unwavering faith regarding the intellectual prowess and reasoning skills of the average human being, I am betting you wouldn't have to shoot more than 200 or maybe 300 billion people before folks got the clue.
 
