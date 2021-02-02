 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Ignoramus arrested and charge in connection with Capitol riot. No not that one, or that one or that one. Stephen Ignoramus   (wusa9.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hobbit boy?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Username checks out?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A warrant was issued for Stephen Maury Baker's arrest

"You ARE the rioter!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point during the stream Baker allegedly said, "I'm Stephen. I'm a live streamer and a musician. We're having fun, huh? Repent and believe in Jesus."

FFS it's like Insurrection, sponsored by Playskool!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they all, really?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
evilsquirrelsnest.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Are they sure he isn't some kind of asshole?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: At one point during the stream Baker allegedly said, "I'm Stephen. I'm a live streamer and a musician. We're having fun, huh? Repent and believe in Jesus."

FFS it's like Insurrection, sponsored by Playskool!


Sort of an evil mirror image Schoolhouse Rock.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Of the Houston Ignoramuses?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Of the Houston Ignoramuses?


They call themselves the McNairs these days.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Elmer Fudd, millionaire. I own a mansion and a yacht.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He should've just gotten a brain, Moran.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hipster racist?

/"I hated MLK before it was cool!"
 
