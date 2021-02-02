 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   My lawyer was working pro-boner, your honor. Don't you mean pro bono? No, there's video possibly (NSFW)   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Lawyer, Argentinian MP Juan Emilio Ameri, naked woman, Junn Bar Association, video feed, obscene acts, Judge John Chahua Torres, local gang  
verydrab
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If it made national news a week ago why is it here?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think I saw that video before, never saw how it ended
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: I think I saw that video before, never saw how it ended


He fixes the cablejury.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I have to plead ignorance on this thing"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was he as well doing it in his briefs?

/really? First on this?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
" It just doesn't matter!"

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
