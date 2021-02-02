 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   Student sleeps in for the coronavirus pandemic, wakes up from coma 11 months with no knowledge of it. We should all be so lucky   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
11
    Weird, Traumatic brain injury  
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Sun.

Now I'm not sure if students, comas, cars, the coronavirus pandemic, or the entire concept of Knowledge exists.

Looks like I'm up for a Philosophy Doctorate in Epistemology.
 
reign424
‘’ 1 hour ago  
".....resists guidelines, dies a week later after contracting Covid"
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LrdPhoenix: It's the Sun.

Now I'm not sure if students, comas, cars, the coronavirus pandemic, or the entire concept of Knowledge exists.

Looks like I'm up for a Philosophy Doctorate in Epistemology.


The GoFundMe link checks out, so the least cynical thing  we can posit is someone had him whacked on the head for profit.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: LrdPhoenix: It's the Sun.

Now I'm not sure if students, comas, cars, the coronavirus pandemic, or the entire concept of Knowledge exists.

Looks like I'm up for a Philosophy Doctorate in Epistemology.

The GoFundMe link checks out, so the least cynical thing  we can posit is someone had him whacked on the head for profit.


Correction, not a GoFundMe, his own standalone benefit page.  Here
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd try....
first thing I thought of:
Wake Up
Youtube 4TogbPPyQQM
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lucky bastard
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least he's got a shiatty quarantine haircut.  Kid went from handsome to this man-bun nonsense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In retrospect quite a lot of us would love to have been able to spend 2020 in a coma.
 
Magnus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fund raisers?  That's curious.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Do you want the good news or bad news first?"

"Hit me with the bad news."

"Okay, well, while you were unconscious, a pandemic has swept the globe, killing millions and maiming millions more."

"Oh, that sucks. Um... the good news?"

"Well... remember President Trump?"

"THANK YOU, GOD"
 
rikrok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"He caught Covid twice in hospital, but recovered "

Huh, that doesnt bode well for anyone, what about them antibodies and resistance?
 
