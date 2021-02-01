 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   The Capitol rioter described as Pink Hat Bullhorn Woman turns out to be an ordinary homeschooling, yoga-doing, farmers-market-vending Pennsylvania mom of 8, radicalized by Facebook   (newyorker.com) divider line
    United States Capitol, Rachel Powell, Donald Trump, United States Capitol Police, Washington, D.C., Rudy Giuliani, anti-mask rallies, election of Donald Trump  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Don't care.
Lock her up.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
A few years in prison should give her some new experiences.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've been really trying to get my wife off that. She's not a right wing looney toon but she feels she has to tell me about them.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Forrest Rogers, a German-American business consultant who is part of a Twitter group called the Deep State Dogs, recently identified Powell and reported her name to the F.B.I. She is now being sought by law enforcement. "

Thank you, Forrest Rogers.

"She declined to comment on some of her conduct-including smashing windows and shouting orders to fellow-rioters-that could carry criminal charges. 'Listen, if somebody doesn't help and direct people, then do more people die?' she said. 'That's all I'm going to say about that. I can't say anymore. I need to talk to an attorney.' "

Um, yes you do cheese selling lady. And your attorney will advise you to turn yourself in.

"Paula Keswick, who co-owns a local creamery that sold Powell cheese and yogurt, said that Powell was barred from working at some events after she refused to obey pandemic restrictions. "She was just adamant she was not going to wear a mask," Keswick said. (Powell said that she now works part time at a local bookstore.) Last summer and fall, Powell said, she attended various protests, including anti-mask rallies. "If there was a protest in Harrisburg, I was there for almost all of them," she told me. On July 4th, she drove for four hours to join members of several far-right groups, some of them armed, who gathered at the Gettysburg National Military Park, purportedly to protect Civil War monuments from desecration. At the rally, a man wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt was surrounded and aggressively questioned by about fifty demonstrators. In a video posted online, Powell is among the group, holding an iPhone with the same Kate Spade Hollyhock Floral case that she was later photographed carrying at the Capitol. Powell also told me that she attended rallies in Washington, D.C., on dates she could not recall, including one attended by members of the far-right group the Proud Boys, where Alex Jones, who has falsely alleged that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was faked, spoke. (Powell said that Jones is not her "favorite person," but that she considers him to be "another journalist to listen to-he has interesting things to say.") She told me that she did not share the racist views espoused by some on the far right. (In 2013, she tweeted, "what's up, my nubians?" Powell defended the use of the N-word, saying, "My favorite book is 'Gone with the Wind,' and it uses that term freely.") "

West Sunbury PA, represent!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cretinbob: I've been really trying to get my wife off that. She's not a right wing looney toon but she feels she has to tell me about them.


My wife does that too sometimes but it always starts "Did you read about that asshole...." so all's well here.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eight kids? I'd say she was radicalized by the excessive number of people that have been rocketed out of her nethers before she ever got to Facebook.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cagey B: Eight kids? I'd say she was radicalized by the excessive number of people that have been rocketed out of her nethers before she ever got to Facebook.


Eight kids is many kids.  It's no reason to call her a slut, though.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That may be so, but she's still participated in sedition. If anything, it's part of a good case to break Facebook up, but that doesn't let folks off the hook because they're sorry they got caught.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre-teen black kid executed in the toy section?  Think about the cop's feelings, and did you see that thug?

White housewife eagerly commits sedition?  Oh, but the facebooks and childrens.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodbye for 5 to 10.  You'll kiss off $250k in legal fees too.  And serves you right.

Confederate flag?  In MY Rotunda?  I hope you NEVER get out.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yet another piece on a white supremacist but there's not any coverage on their targets and victims.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

433: Cagey B: Eight kids? I'd say she was radicalized by the excessive number of people that have been rocketed out of her nethers before she ever got to Facebook.

Eight kids is many kids.  It's no reason to call her a slut, though.


especially if they're conjoined
 
pueblonative
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Eight kids? I'd say she was radicalized by the excessive number of people that have been rocketed out of her nethers before she ever got to Facebook.


So you're saying right is enough.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Don't care.
Lock her up.


Dont care, send zuckerberg to prison for inciting white supremacy, violence, sedition and treason.
 
Notabunny
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do all 8 get to see mommy on the same visiting day, or do they have to rotate?
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If she has 8 kids and home schools it was not facebook that radicalized her.  She learned that crap from church.

Too much Republican Jesus
 
greensunshine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Facebook and YouTube radicalizing people is a thing that needs to be addressed.  Not an excuse for those radicalized, just another item in the long list of things we need to do to save the republic.
 
sniderman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Radicalized by Facebook" holds as much water as "rock music makes you a devil worshiper" and "Harry Potter teaches you how to summon demons."
 
DeathBySarcasm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

433: Cagey B: Eight kids? I'd say she was radicalized by the excessive number of people that have been rocketed out of her nethers before she ever got to Facebook.

Eight kids is many kids.  It's no reason to call her a slut, though.


Can we call her a prog sprinkler? Watermelon gun? Where will this snowflakery end?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How unsurprising that it's some homesteading homeschooling nutjob.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Could not give less of a shiat about her family situation. She participated in an insurrectionist riot and should be charged and tried accordingly.
 
wademh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I recall a great many farkers with apparently significant pixel experiences telling us it was Boehert's Mum.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

433: Cagey B: Eight kids? I'd say she was radicalized by the excessive number of people that have been rocketed out of her nethers before she ever got to Facebook.

Eight kids is many kids.  It's no reason to call her a slut, though.


8 kids isn't slutty, lots of boring, homely, conservative in its non political sense people have too many kids, hell my neighbor was the youngest of 13 (him and his twin were 12/13 respectively). My grandma's partner before she passed, he was the 8/9 kid. But in all seriousness, in the modern age of 2.1 kid homes, more than 4-5 is weird and suggestive.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The republican base, ladies and gentlemen:

"You can go online, go on Facebook now, and dig up a thousand different links about it," she said, of the election-fraud conspiracy theories. She said that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, had been a significant source of information, and that she had watched remarks he gave in Gettysburg, on November 25th, during a widely discredited state-senate committee hearing in which he and several witnesses made baseless claims of voter fraud. "That was pretty moving to me," she said. "I learned a lot from Giuliani and people's testimonies."
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She can organize a bake sale on her cell block  to get extra cancer sticks to bribe the screws.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dumb asshole
 
MFK
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So glad that Ronan farking Farrow was able to get this glowing, sympathetic profile of this terrorist out there before the FBI had a chance to charge her with trying to overthrow the government and take democracy away from all of us.

Yes, we farking KNOW that Facebook has radicalized all these "normal" people. Guess what asshole? Some of us have Facebook, see the terrible things on it and somehow DON'T decide to storm the Capitol in an attempt to murder Congress. Where's their fluffy profile in the New Yorker?

I swear these farking "celebrity" reporters have their heads so far up their own asses they are using their own farts as oxygen.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
coördination? This means something.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She said that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, had been a significant source of information, and that she had watched remarks he gave in Gettysburg, on November 25th, during a widely discredited state-senate committee hearing in which he and several witnesses made baseless claims of voter fraud. "That was pretty moving to me," she said. "I learned a lot from Giuliani and people's testimonies."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The last thing I want is to take a deep New Yorker style dive into her hatebrain. Fortunately, this is Fark and I can skip straight to the comments section.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

433: Cagey B: Eight kids? I'd say she was radicalized by the excessive number of people that have been rocketed out of her nethers before she ever got to Facebook.

Eight kids is many kids.  It's no reason to call her a slut, though.


Hey, she was a slut for God!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Asked whether she would have acted differently, given the chance, she said, "I try not to think about that. There are some things that are just worth blocking out."'

It's this kind of attitude that screwed up your life to start with.
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When someone has cancer, you don't base the treatment on how long they've had cancer. It's based on how far the cancer has spread. It doesn't matter if she's been radicalized for a week or a decade, she was part of a violent insurgency to overturn a fair election.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
people use Facebook because they wish they had friends
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

shastacola: The republican base, ladies and gentlemen:

"You can go online, go on Facebook now, and dig up a thousand different links about it," she said, of the election-fraud conspiracy theories. She said that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, had been a significant source of information, and that she had watched remarks he gave in Gettysburg, on November 25th, during a widely discredited state-senate committee hearing in which he and several witnesses made baseless claims of voter fraud. "That was pretty moving to me," she said. "I learned a lot from Giuliani and people's testimonies."


"The Internet Makes You Stupid". A combination of unwarranted innocence, the inability to think critically, and just plain boredom and this is what we get: hurr durr dildoswaggins42069 said George Bush and Barack Obama are Lizard Leaders in the great space war of 3030, better vote for people who hate blacks and mexicans to combat them!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lots of "ordinary people" became Nazis too.

\until Germany lost the war, then they always opposed Hitler.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So tired of this "libertarian homeschooling back to nature LEAVE ME ALONE but aggressively political when it comes to other peoples rights" archetype.

10,000 Unabombers is the name of my Smashing Pumpkins cover band.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnphantom: 433: Cagey B: Eight kids? I'd say she was radicalized by the excessive number of people that have been rocketed out of her nethers before she ever got to Facebook.

Eight kids is many kids.  It's no reason to call her a slut, though.

Hey, she was a slut for God!


And the white race.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In 2013, she tweeted, "what's up, my nubians?" Powell defended the use of the N-word, saying, "My favorite book is 'Gone with the Wind,' and it uses that term freely."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have fun raisin those EIGHT whole kids by yourself, DAD.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: Asked whether she would have acted differently, given the chance, she said, "I try not to think about that. There are some things that are just worth blocking out."


It is depressing how many people put up metal blocks like this to prevent themselves from learning a lesson, because that would mean they didn't already know literally everything.

Feels like least a third of the country is *aggressively* ignorant, and incapable of ever admitting even the smallest fault.

I hope a lot of prison time will help 'em, but it will at least keep these mental defectives further from the civilization they hate.

/unga bunga trump good
//you no say trump bad that make you bad
///grunt
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A few years in prison should give her some new experiences.


Or, at least keep her from pooping out more crotch-fruit.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"She's very granola, very crunchy,"
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sniderman: "Radicalized by Facebook" holds as much water as "rock music makes you a devil worshiper" and "Harry Potter teaches you how to summon demons."


People don't want to admit the real problem.  Religion teaches people to not think critically and that their feelings are more true than scientifically tested facts, and indeed if scientifically tested facts conflict with your feelings, than it is the facts that are wrong.

Not all religions are eqaully to blame.  Churches can be used as powerful tools to unite people to do good things.  They are also frequently used to get people to unite to do idiotic things.  We have too much of the latter.
 
orangehat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: eurotrader: A few years in prison should give her some new experiences.

Or, at least keep her from pooping out more crotch-fruit.


Somehow I doubt it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: vudukungfu: Don't care.
Lock her up.

Dont care, send zuckerberg to prison for inciting white supremacy, violence, sedition and treason.


Zuckerberg shouls have already been in jail for assisting in genocide.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Lots of "ordinary people" became Nazis too.

\until Germany lost the war, then they always opposed Hitler.


A buddy of mine has a german mother, and his parents were "old" parents, so they are my grandparents age. He has almost no male relatives at all on his mother's side...because they all died as nazis in WWII, even the ones who weren't quite old enough to fight (died defending against Russians as der furher was eating a bullet and the war was basically over). This dude is one of the nicest, most open minded people you will ever meet, and around 50% of his male relatives in the 20th century were Nazis. Weird world
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe all those kids will want to visit her in prison. So, that'll be nice for her.
 
