(9News (Australia))   Australia is on fire again   (9news.com.au) divider line
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or, as it is also known here: Summer.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm convinced Australia requires legally that you be slurring, slobbering drunk when naming their geographies for the first time.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So somebody had a house full of spiders then?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never piss off the space Jews.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not 2020 again.
 
Unscratchable_Itch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Never piss off the space Jews.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dont feel bad for people who build stupidly large buildings on the side of a hill or mountain and refuse to have a proper clearance zone around it in a known fire zone


Mock them for being idiots who got exactly what everyone knew would happen at some point
 
Bob Down
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We just went into lockdown in the south of the state and there's a cyclone forming in the north. The winds are fanning the fire which has about 80km perimeter. (Not sure how many Rhode Islands that is.) And it's headed this way.

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

/Checking my bed for scorpions
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Monty_Zoncolan: Never piss off the space Jews.

[66.media.tumblr.com image 400x215]


Also:

Jews in Space (Mel Brooks)
Youtube ZAZhtT-dUyo
 
Nidiot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Australia is on fire every summer.

There will be flooding somewhere too.

Stupidest climate ever, no sense of moderation at all.
 
