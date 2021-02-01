 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   2020 meet 2021. Ghost train tracks suddenly appear on beaches   (nj.com) divider line
10
    More: Creepy, Beach, Sand, Abandoned century-old railroad tracks, Coast, Storm, Tide, sand mining, ghost tracks  
•       •       •

347 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2021 at 2:05 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 421x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wiiiiiinnnnnnnstttttooonnnnnn!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Suplex that shiat.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's when Jesus was carrying me on his train.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P Alan Rails
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ghost train sounds perfect for where we are right now.
 
wantingout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why do people like to be afraid of everything?
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Creepy? This is absolutely SPIFFY!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.