 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Swarms of Cedar Waxwing birds, drunk on fermented berries, are making it dangerous to walk outdoors in Texas. "Do not ever walk under them," she said. "Unless you have an umbrella"   (wfaa.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, Academy Award for Best Picture, A Little Bit, A Little Bit Longer, Wildlife, beautiful bird, berries, little red tips, urban wildlife biologist  
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 10:28 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I lived in Austin those damn things were a blessing and a curse. Beautiful to see but they shiat all over the place. It was nice to see them move north in March.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, I know all about the waxwings. They frequently fly into my patio door, killing themselves.

They're skittish as shiat, too. I have trees that make berries they eat, and shiat all over my deck. Just movement gets the whole flock to bolt from the tree.

I have to time going outside to avoid getting shiat on.
 
unbelver
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not as bad as "grackle spackle"
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There has to be a better collective noun for a swarm of cedar waxwings - I got it, an icarus of cedar waxwings
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What happens when Waxwings get to close to the sun?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nick Nolte's Birdemic?
 
Dischorran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was the shadow of the waxwing slain
By the false azure in the windowpane;
I was the smudge of ashen fluff--and I
Lived on, flew on, in the reflected sky.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
why does this story make me feel so good?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wanebo: When I lived in Austin those damn things were a blessing and a curse. Beautiful to see but they shiat all over the place. It was nice to see them move north in March.


I live in Austin and I've seen them, too, by the thousands. They even eat hackberries which the squirrels won't touch.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

uncleacid: What happens when Waxwings get to close to the sun?


his wings turn to ashes, to ashes his grave
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Blodgett unavailable for comment.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.