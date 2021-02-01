 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Treasonous flag no longer allowed on North Carolina license plates   (wral.com) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would someone want a license plate advertising that their ancestors were traitors?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: Why would someone want a license plate advertising that their ancestors were traitors?


More importantly their ancestors were pro-slavery.  Then they were traitors.

And they lost the war.  Badly.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now please remove all of those alters to bubba's DUI suicide with the crosses and plastic flowers, because the whole thing Is a creepy celebration of a huge lack of driving skills and vehicle maintenance, while proselytizing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Good. Now please remove all of those alters to bubba's DUI suicide with the crosses and plastic flowers, because the whole thing Is a creepy celebration of a huge lack of driving skills and vehicle maintenance, while proselytizing.


But that's part of the pack:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wool E Mammoth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait, what? WE did that?

/slow clap
//rereads article
///kewl
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The State of North Carolina: You don't get to tell the state what it can put on its license plates, but we'll allow your organizations to still have special plates.  The Confederate flag is no longer an option.

NC Sons of Confederate Veterans: "You can't tell us what logo we can put on our special plates!"


Narrator:  Yes, yes they can. They're not YOUR plates. They're the state's plates.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I feel like you don't really even need the "some people might be offended" excuse here.

The confederacy was a sovereign, foreign nation.  Generally speaking there's a farking truckload of reasons why the provincial government of a single territory of one sovereign nation should not be using the insignia of another sovereign nation in their official publications, regardless of whether it's a currently-extant foreign nation or a defunct shiatty one that failed in less than half of a decade.

Like... a state would get in trouble for putting the Canadian flag on their license plates, I would think, and Canada's a nation we have such a good relationship with that we almost literally don't have a border in trade and personal movement terms unless there's a plague on.  Why would anyone consider it a good idea to do it with a nation that we've only ever existed in a state of war with outside of like half a week?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They can always switch to the other confederate flag:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So much for the tolerant left.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cythraul: So much for the tolerant left.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good.  Now go after the 🎄 Congressional Republicans have started sporting to signal that they support the January 6th Capitol Insurgency.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Golly, has it been 150 years already?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"However, SCV's classification as a civic organization does not entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that specialty plate."

"The DMV doesn't get to choose what logo we use"


No license plate for the SVC then, bye bye now.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mantour: vudukungfu: Good. Now please remove all of those alters to bubba's DUI suicide with the crosses and plastic flowers, because the whole thing Is a creepy celebration of a huge lack of driving skills and vehicle maintenance, while proselytizing.

But that's part of the pack:

[Fark user image 425x405]


Man, that ain't right.

You're implying that they would practice their grammar.
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Voice of reason, empathy, education, compassion and progress:  1
Voice of ignorance, ego, bias, racism and fear:                              0

The "North" won because the moral thrust of humanity was too great for confederate evil. Fark your stupid flag.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Golly, has it been 150 years already?


Time flies when you're full of hate
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cythraul: So much for the tolerant left.


I bet that sounded more clever in the original German.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Good. Now please remove all of those alters to bubba's DUI suicide with the crosses and plastic flowers, because the whole thing Is a creepy celebration of a huge lack of driving skills and vehicle maintenance, while proselytizing.


csb:  I made so many people mad with a question of that nature a few years ago when I was on Facebook.  I got the idea from driving by a cemetary up north that was right off of the road.  I suddenly got the idea to ask my wife, "so if I drove off the road and crashed into that cemetary, and was buried there also, would I get two memorials?"

Needless to say, the one girl I went to high school with, whose daughter was given a roadside memorial (what I call littering, by the way) for crashing into a tree, was not amused.
 
SR20DEN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I didn't even know this was still a thing. I've lived in NC all of my life, spent 12 years working for a company where I delivered computer equipment all over the state and I've driven in all 100 counties. I've driven though countless run down towns on unfamiliar back roads leading to who knows where and I've seen a few rebel flags displayed in front yards, but I have never seen one on a NC license plate.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have actually never seen one on a plate, was surprised to see it was an option
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's all this about treason then?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cool, now get that silly First In Flight off of there.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Cythraul: So much for the tolerant left.

I bet that sounded more clever in the original German.


"Soviel zur toleranten Linken"

Google translate is the best I can offer on this.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No more redneck license plates. Hallelujah! Racism has been ended forever! Problem solved.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Baloo Uriza: Cythraul: So much for the tolerant left.

I bet that sounded more clever in the original German.

"Soviel zur toleranten Linken"

Google translate is the best I can offer on this.


It's an idiom. That's... Basically gibberish
 
Koodz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This thread just reminded me that I went to an elementary school called South whose mascot was The Rebel with confederate flags on the walls and that our rival school was North whose mascot was The Patriot. They apparently straight up had a lynching mural painted on the wall long after I left.

That was kind of farked up in retrospect.

Although at least those hillbillies I grew up with did understand that a rebel was the opposite of a patriot.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: The State of North Carolina: You don't get to tell the state what it can put on its license plates, but we'll allow your organizations to still have special plates.  The Confederate flag is no longer an option.

NC Sons of Confederate Veterans: "You can't tell us what logo we can put on our special plates!"


Narrator:  Yes, yes they can. They're not YOUR plates. They're the state's plates.


Well said!

And it's not as though they don't have the traitor flag plastered all over their vehicles anyways.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We get it guys, you're a basket of racist traitors.
The only good take away from this? They're easy to spot.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Daer21: Cythraul: Baloo Uriza: Cythraul: So much for the tolerant left.

I bet that sounded more clever in the original German.

"Soviel zur toleranten Linken"

Google translate is the best I can offer on this.

It's an idiom. That's... Basically gibberish


*shrug*  You try translating it, then.  I know about 3 words in German.
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"DMV will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans ("SCV") as a civic organization entitled to the issuance of a specialty plate," the DMV said.

Yeah ok sure. And the KKK is also a "civic organization".
 
mateomaui
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I support almost anything that pisses off my redneck relatives.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: No more redneck license plates. Hallelujah! Racism has been ended forever! Problem solved.


No, it just isn't sanctioned by the government anymore.
We will get there though.
Baby steps.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Why would someone want a license plate advertising that their ancestors were traitors?


It's their heritage!
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Daer21: Cythraul: Baloo Uriza: Cythraul: So much for the tolerant left.

I bet that sounded more clever in the original German.

"Soviel zur toleranten Linken"

Google translate is the best I can offer on this.

It's an idiom. That's... Basically gibberish

*shrug*  You try translating it, then.  I know about 3 words in German.


Not your fault. Point is idioms are borderline impossible to translate, and German ones are WEIRD.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 368x450]
Voice of reason, empathy, education, compassion and progress:  1
Voice of ignorance, ego, bias, racism and fear:                              0

The "North" won because the moral thrust of humanity was too great for confederate evil. Fark your stupid flag.


At the very least I would love for Drunk History to cover his story!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Cool, now get that silly First In Flight off of there.


But they bravely ran away.

/"First in Flight" coupled with a confederate flag can only mean a hasty, cowardly retreat
//For those of you from North Carolina, "Flight" means "the action of fleeing or attempting to escape"
///"Hi, Bob"
 
