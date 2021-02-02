 Skip to content
Presidential pardons, presidential inaugurations, and celebrities who keep TMZ reporters busy are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Jan. 14-20: Software Update Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/968
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Being a Windows 10 user and a gamer, I'm used to having to wait for updates. Although I get really pissed off when I can't shut down Windows to take my laptop somewhere until it spends several minutes updating, it's nowhere near as angry as I get when I'm sitting down to play a video game and the dreaded  "Updating... 108Kb of 17.1Gb" appears on the screen, meaning I won't be playing for an hour or more. I just got my Dad's new flat screen smart TV set up (the first non-tube TV he's ever owned) and of course the first thing that happens once I connect it to the Wifi is "UPDATING".

But all that pales in comparison to the story we ran last week about the train system in the city of Dalian in northern China. They were actually running their entire system on Adobe Flash - which, if you didn't know, stopped working completely on New Year's Day. (poor zombo.com) This meant the trains stopped working as well. So yeah, even though they knew about it for three freaking years, no one bothered to modernize the setup, and so the only solution they could think of was to run a pirated version of Flash that didn't know it was 2021. Of course, maybe the joke's not on them after all - they'll never again have to wait for the software to update.

Any way, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your software update story.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We did have a good time on last week's Quiz (once I finally got it published). FrancoFile took the top spot in the 1000 club with 1048, followed by kjlopey in second with 981 and AlfalfaMale in third with 980. leftofcool came in fourth with 955, and Hassan Ben Sobr finished out the top 5 with a score of 936.

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Adnan Oktar. Only 29% of quiztakers knew this was the name of a guy in Turkey with his own TV station who decided to start up a cult - as TV station owners are wont to do. He's now been sentenced to 1,075 years in prison on charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse, and fraud, which, if my calculations are correct, means he won't be released until some point after the date he says the world will end.

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over which furniture company was named after a Revolutionary War hero and co-founder of Vermont. 91% of quiztakers knew that when Nathan S. Ancell and Theodore Baumritter decided to begin specializing in early American furniture in 1935, they chose the name of the popular folk icon Ethan Allen to evoke the style they would be dealing in. So yeah, Sam Adams beer marketing department, those guys beat you to the idea by half a century.

The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about where to go to get your Taco Bell fix with plant-based alternative meat (as opposed to here in the US where "taco meat" is still mostly meat). Only 31% of quiztakers knew that it was the UK where they're offering the option. Which I guess is still an improvement over traditional British cuisine, and even if not, they'll form a queue to get it and then keep a stiff upper lip and carry on and say "Cheerio, guvna" and put the kettle on.

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the TV series "An American Family" which aired in 1973. 82% of quiztakers knew that what most people consider to be the "first reality show" actually aired on PBS. I don't think PBS ever gets enough credit for how groundbreaking and risk-taking the network has been throughout the years. This was a show about a couple going through a divorce and even featured one of the children coming out as gay - in Nineteen Seventy Three. And this is right on the heels of one of their most popular shows being banned in Mississippi in 1970 for showing too much "racial integration".

If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up here. Congrats to the winners, and good luck with this week's!
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wow.  For the next 2-3 minutes, I'm the top score!!

Yes, I'm easily thrilled.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I should stop trying to do the quiz on my phone because fat fingers. I got 2 wrong because my aim is shiatty, not because I didn't know it. Next week I'm going to do it on my laptop and beat everybody.

/SureJan.gif
//lerve doing the quiz.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bah. I wasn't really interested in doing well on the quiz anyway.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Well, I'm still as dumb as a box of rocks
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Number two on the easy quiz. 5 of 11 on the hard quiz. So number two on that one too, in a different way.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What is wrong with the name eBussy? I don't get it
 
