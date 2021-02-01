 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Stop the Steal becomes Start the Snitching   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
43
    More: News, Indictment, Complaint, Grand jury, Jury, Bryan Betancur, face misdemeanor charges, Rasha Abual-Ragheb, initial criminal complaint  
1495 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2021 at 1:05 AM



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And then.. The spankingsentencing
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sort of the point of trawling for all the wee fishes, in'nit?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Such brave individuals, turning about one another to save themselves.

/Sorry, but I find their squealing hysterical.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The prospect of long federal prison sentences can be such a pesky thing...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: And then.. The spankingsentencing


....I suppose I could stay a BIT longer.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a lot to sort through, but a lot of these morons will be doing time for felonies, and not allowed to vote ever again.

If our 45th President came close to upholding the oath he swore, American citizens wouldn't be trampling each other and attempting to disrupt a ceremonial affair for an election decided two months prior.

Hopefully, he will face justice like the rest of them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Sort of the point of trawling for all the wee fishes, in'nit?


Just being in their e-mail history saying the wrong things can open you up to conspiracy charges.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Enough with the goddamned misdemeanors. BRING FELONY CHARGES.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GypsyJoker: Enough with the goddamned misdemeanors. BRING FELONY CHARGES.


Patience, Grasshopper.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where we go one, we go all!

Oh, wait. To prison? IT WAS SATIRE!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, that guy with the MAGA hat? He was just caught up in the moment."

"I know that guy. He was just blowing off steam."

"I recognize that woman. She was just having a political disagreement."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to invest in stitch manufacturers.

Sutures futures, if you will.
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be funny if some militia types start Goodfellaing one another
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: It's a lot to sort through, but a lot of these morons will be doing time for felonies, and not allowed to vote ever again.

If our 45th President came close to upholding the oath he swore, American citizens wouldn't be trampling each other and attempting to disrupt a ceremonial affair for an election decided two months prior.

Hopefully, he will face justice like the rest of them.


Can you imagine if this was just the thing we needed to get rid of the bullshiat laws that prevent felons from voting?

/a lot of these stop the steal folks didn't even vote in the first place
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your friends all jumped off a bridge would you jump off a bridge too? A Republican would.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: And then.. The spankingsentencing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: "Oh, that guy with the MAGA hat? He was just caught up in the moment."

"I know that guy. He was just blowing off steam."

"I recognize that woman. She was just having a political disagreement."


"All that economic anxiety"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red5ish: If your friends all jumped off a bridge would you jump off a bridge too? A Republican would.


Only if it would trigger the libs...
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: GypsyJoker: Enough with the goddamned misdemeanors. BRING FELONY CHARGES.

Patience, Grasshopper.


Jim Carrey in Kung Fu Master '91 In Living Color
Youtube noShh1qL1tQ


"GIVE ME THE STONE! RIGHT NOW!!!"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should go well.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.pitchfork.comView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

red5ish: If your friends all jumped off a bridge would you jump off a bridge too? A Republican would.


Now that's not fair.  When I was 17 I jumped off a bridge because all my friends were doing it.

Thinking about it, actually it was incredibly stupid.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

King Something: vudukungfu: And then.. The spankingsentencing

....I suppose I could stay a BIT longer.


No, in too much peril.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: red5ish: If your friends all jumped off a bridge would you jump off a bridge too? A Republican would.

Now that's not fair.  When I was 17 I jumped off a bridge because all my friends were doing it.

Thinking about it, actually it was incredibly stupid.


Well, depends on whether you had a reliably durable bungee whose maximum stretch length < 🔺h.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: hubiestubert: Sort of the point of trawling for all the wee fishes, in'nit?

Just being in their e-mail history saying the wrong things can open you up to conspiracy charges.


Always with the "but but but her emails!".
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stop the squeal.
Nothing says true "patriot" like selling out your team mate.
Kill the Batman (The Joker meets the Mob) | The Dark Knight [4k, HDR, IMAX]
Youtube L3oOldViIgY
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Headline fail.

Stop the Steal become Start the Squeal
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Start the squeal.  It was immediately apparent that many participating in the Insurrection were facing serious criminal charges and partook in the Insurgency with the belief that their indictments in unrelated matters would be dismissed as a reward.

I wonder where they got that idea.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look for the dummies with the most to lose. Police and active/former military. Against losing your livelihood and any pensions, these people will gladly see their former "comrades" hung out to dry.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, and former cops tend NOT to do well in jail.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh man.  I've eaten all the popcorn I can stand.  I switched to ice cream but now my blood sugars are skyrocketing.

Gotta switch to something else to binge on while shadenfreuding...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Y'all are counting on the FBI to do the right thing.  Fat chance.
 
wantingout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
its starting to be like in the old days when people would gather around to celebrate watching people get hanged- but now its all conducted online.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wish I could find it but someone actually crunched the numbers for the Stop the Steal campaign and out of over $170 million donated something like only 3-5% of it actually went to the "Official Election Defense Fund." The rest of it went to the Save America PAC and the Republican National Committee!  He certainly fleeced his flock!
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Oh man.  I've eaten all the popcorn I can stand.  I switched to ice cream but now my blood sugars are skyrocketing.

Gotta switch to something else to binge on while shadenfreuding...

[Fark user image 599x440]


Ooh, your picture reminded me that I have some jowl bacon in the freezer. I think I will defrost that for this weekend!
 
wantingout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MBooda: This should go well.
[Fark user image 826x1053]
[Fark user image 839x1331]
[Fark user image 350x525]

welcome to the new America.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wantingout: its starting to be like in the old days when people would gather around to celebrate watching people get hanged- but now its all conducted online.


Admit it, you watched the whole OJ trial.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

