(PA Homepage)   Three dead after shooting over: A) parking spaces; B) drug deal ripoff; or C) snow shoveling   (pahomepage.com) divider line
    Murica, Sheriff, Snow, Shovel, LUZERNE COUNTY, Coroner, United States, PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Cannon  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No folding chair?
Fatal breech of road side etiquette.
Anyone in the Keystone state will tell you the lawn chair will hold up in a court of law.

Not saying anyone in the Keystone state is bright. Or should have access to firearms.
Just saying The lawn chair calls the spot.

Put it down, shovel around it.
It's a deed.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Living in New England, and currently anticipating another 6"-8", I can see how a shoveling could go wrong with just TWO people involved. You put a plow in the mix, and that could turn into arson and a structure fire.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society!

//dead is polite? i guess
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Delicate snowflakes cause more problems in this country.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not saying anyone in the Keystone state is bright.


^^^ He lives in the Keystone state. Yes, really.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We got three feet one night overnight one time.  I don't have a snowblower.  I spent the better part of an entire day shoveling the driveway, and I also cleared out some space on the street so the mailman could get to my mailbox.

The next day, the snowplows got to my neighborhood.  They piled three houses worth of snow directly in front of my mailbox.  So now I had 6 feet of compacted hard as a rock snow right in front of it and I had to dig it out if I wanted my mail again before Spring.

If I had seen them do that, I might have gotten kinda murderous.

Also, early that same morning I plowed a path through the street so my wife could get to work.  She's a nurse in the ICU, so kinda didn't have a choice.  She'd drive ten feet, get stuck, and I'd dig it out again and try to remove enough loose snow in front of her so that she could not sink her front end.  Repeat until we got to the main road.  Left the kids with a neighbor at 630 am and spent an hour and a half doing that.  Fun times.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least where I live people only mess with your car if you take the space that somebody spent hours digging out and then claimed with whatever is handy (usually chairs).  It is not a shooting matter.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean, I understand - we've been cooped inside due to COVID-19 for nearly a year, but it shouldn't be THAT hard to figure out how to take turns. You'll all get a chance to go outside & shovel snow, damn it; don't shoot each other over it!
 
camaroash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
PA? "I'm Bam Margera and this is Jackass AttentionWhoring while I'm sober for ten seconds!"
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: An armed society is a polite society!

//dead is polite? i guess


Beat me to it
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Three dead. Imagine how much worse it would be if that good guy with a gun had not been there to keep everyone safe.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: vudukungfu: Not saying anyone in the Keystone state is bright.

^^^ He lives in the Keystone state. Yes, really.


So do I... he's still not wrong 🤷🏻♀
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two Goy killed by a Spaide.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Snow shoveling has always resulted in violence.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
/Wanted for questioning


/Wanted for questioning
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Laptopia: We got three feet one night overnight one time.  I don't have a snowblower.  I spent the better part of an entire day shoveling the driveway, and I also cleared out some space on the street so the mailman could get to my mailbox.

The next day, the snowplows got to my neighborhood.  They piled three houses worth of snow directly in front of my mailbox.  So now I had 6 feet of compacted hard as a rock snow right in front of it and I had to dig it out if I wanted my mail again before Spring.

If I had seen them do that, I might have gotten kinda murderous.

Also, early that same morning I plowed a path through the street so my wife could get to work.  She's a nurse in the ICU, so kinda didn't have a choice.  She'd drive ten feet, get stuck, and I'd dig it out again and try to remove enough loose snow in front of her so that she could not sink her front end.  Repeat until we got to the main road.  Left the kids with a neighbor at 630 am and spent an hour and a half doing that.  Fun times.


Buy a snowblower before you need a snowblower.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looking at the photo included with the article, it doesn't seem like an argument about parking.  The street has plenty, plus driveways.  They said they were neighbors, so I'm guessing it's either one house shoveling their snow into space needed by the other house (like filling up the places they themselves use to dump snow but now cannot); or if not that, then it's a multi-unit house where one party ends up doing pretty much all the work while the others just walk past and don't acknowledge it or where they do a five-minute half-assed job that just has to be fixed/finished anyways but they count it as 'helping'.

/not that I'm bitter about years spent living in a multi-unit house with people who'd chill out watching Netflix while I spent hours clearing our shared driveway/sidewalk every storm every winter.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: lindalouwho: vudukungfu: Not saying anyone in the Keystone state is bright.

^^^ He lives in the Keystone state. Yes, really.

So do I... he's still not wrong 🤷🏻♀


Speak for yourself, Sparky.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh geez!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Living in New England, and currently anticipating another 6"-8", I can see how a shoveling could go wrong with just TWO people involved. You put a plow in the mix, and that could turn into arson and a structure fire.


Yep...
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is what happens when a society forces people to live under so much psychological strain that they have no margin for coping with even the slightest extra demand against their autonomy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
good thing they were all armed. ffs.

does this happen in canada? noooooooooooooooooooooooooo

americans are morons
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WrongTrousers: hubiestubert: Living in New England, and currently anticipating another 6"-8", I can see how a shoveling could go wrong with just TWO people involved. You put a plow in the mix, and that could turn into arson and a structure fire.

Yep...

Yep...


Homer Simpson Mr Plow Vs The Plow King
Youtube P0q_NpU8fj4
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
she pretty
 
cefm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cms.accuweather.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

/Wanted for questioning

/Wanted for questioning


Heh, Masseth...
 
kayanlau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I will never understand why anyone would want or choose to solve problems with guns.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

/Wanted for questioning

/Wanted for questioning


Gene Masseth!? That's hilarious.


/oblig
 
