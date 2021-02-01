 Skip to content
(Some Groundhog)   Will we have six more weeks of winter? Or will there be an early end to COVID-19? It's time for the groundhog to rouse (7:15 AM ET)   (visitpa.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We've had Groundhog Day since mid-March.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Six weeks is mid March.  I'm gonna put my money on "still cold, probably windy, historically heaviest time for snowstorms."

Or is it supposed to get warm on February 3rd?  Because that's not really a good thing.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Primus - "Groundhog's Day" - Bonnaroo 2011 (Official Video) | Bonnaroo365
Youtube DL83k0dqjV8


/oblig
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

born_yesterday: Six weeks is mid March.  I'm gonna put my money on "still cold, probably windy, historically heaviest time for snowstorms."

Or is it supposed to get warm on February 3rd?  Because that's not really a good thing.


9.7" of snow fell on the day I was born, in mid March. Plenty of times it has snowed or been freezing cold on that day through the years.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

lindalouwho: born_yesterday: Six weeks is mid March.  I'm gonna put my money on "still cold, probably windy, historically heaviest time for snowstorms."

Or is it supposed to get warm on February 3rd?  Because that's not really a good thing.

9.7" of snow fell on the day I was born, in mid March. Plenty of times it has snowed or been freezing cold on that day through the years.


A really big snowfall (Google says "The Blizzard of 93") hit Blacksburg, VA just as I was getting back from NOVA for spring break.  That was March 12-14th , and we got about 16 inches.  I think that was the time my buddy took a bunch of us out snow skiing behind his Jeep.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I live in Sandy Utah. farking Utah. Have not yet seen an inch. We're in for some serious drought this summer. So praying for an extra 6 weeks.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Word from Palm Beach is to not worry, it'll be gone by April when it gets warm.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The big storm we just had here in PA isn't going to help things.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too early for flapjacks?
 
SteelBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: lindalouwho: born_yesterday: Six weeks is mid March.  I'm gonna put my money on "still cold, probably windy, historically heaviest time for snowstorms."

Or is it supposed to get warm on February 3rd?  Because that's not really a good thing.

9.7" of snow fell on the day I was born, in mid March. Plenty of times it has snowed or been freezing cold on that day through the years.

A really big snowfall (Google says "The Blizzard of 93") hit Blacksburg, VA just as I was getting back from NOVA for spring break.  That was March 12-14th , and we got about 16 inches.  I think that was the time my buddy took a bunch of us out snow skiing behind his Jeep.


I remember that.  And the big ol ice storm a few years later that inspired sledding down the golf course with a mat from the science building across the street.  And getting the last gumby pizza as the power ran out and they were using gas for their ovens
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
