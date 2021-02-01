 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   "But guys, it's a bonding retreat, And it's PREPAID," whines the MAGA terrorist who wants to go skipping off to a Mexican resort before her trial   (nypost.com) divider line
29
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*Mexican resort imagining her in a thong*

"She can have her money back."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Actions have consequences,
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure the judge will have to white about this carefully, carefully whiting the pros and cons of this, then white his decision that we're all sure to find white and white.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Flight Risk Karen will likely get it, because of they're misdemeanors. And she's white. In Texas. It depends on the magistrate who gets the duty. At least the trial is in DC, and not Texas.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uh,no
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Assets and passports.
Surrender them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And she's another idiot who confessed on facetube
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sh*t, I couldn't leave the county when on bail for a misdemeanor.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size

"Mexican Resort"
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Patriots got down on the floor and sitting in the House members' and the Senators' chairs," she added.

Patriots don't attack the Capitol you f*cking simpleton.
 
ongbok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She doesn't think that the Mexicans will turn her around at the border
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She's just making all the good decisions. Such a bright star.
 
zez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Must be a pretty successful Flower shop to send all her employees and families to Mexico For vacation.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
klan membership has its privileges.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Misdemeanors?? WTF??
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tell you what, one of your jail dinners will be Taco Bell.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We didn't vandalize anything but we did, as I say that, we did break down Nancy Pelosi's office door and someone stole her gavel..."


*blink*.  Quick recap.  We didn't vandalize anything, but we just broke down this door.  Look it's not our fault it was locked and we had a right to protest in her locked private office.

It's not even that these folks are dumb, or obstinate.  Sure, they could easily be confused as that, but it's like they're some sort of third category.  They're like 4th dimensional beings operating in a 3D world, if their dimensions were ignorance, misplaced self-confidence, and anger.  They're the time travelers of the world of stupid.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nonzero chance she doesn't come back going on the lam, or just some kind of travel issue coming back, and she's in an infinity worse position, so let her go.
 
ongbok
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zez: Must be a pretty successful Flower shop to send all her employees and families to Mexico For vacation.


How much you want to bet the "employees" are her friends and she is claiming that it is work related trip for employees to write it off on taxes
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

covfefe: Nonzero chance she doesn't come back going on the lam, or just some kind of travel issue coming back, and she's in an infinity worse position, so let her go.


She doesn't strike me as someone who's going to blend into a Mexican alias like some sort of MAGA Jason Bourne.  Something tells me the Mexican government would love the PR of deporting an illegal red hat who overstayed her tourist visa.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: covfefe: Nonzero chance she doesn't come back going on the lam, or just some kind of travel issue coming back, and she's in an infinity worse position, so let her go.

She doesn't strike me as someone who's going to blend into a Mexican alias like some sort of MAGA Jason Bourne.  Something tells me the Mexican government would love the PR of deporting an illegal red hat who overstayed her tourist visa.


Well, as long as Mexico will pay for it.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well of course it's Jenny Cudd.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's also 100% non-essential international travel in the middle of a farking pandemic.

/Morons like this is why COVID didn't just "go away by itself" a year ago.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Terrorist, eh?  Let us all remember the terror.
 
realmolo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone want to bet that she is *requiring* her employees to go, even if some of them have said that it's a bad idea because of Covid and are terrified?

She seems like that kind of boss. Where every "fun activity" is required, and an excuse to make themselves the center of attention.

Anyway, any self-respecting federal judge is going to laugh in her face at her request.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zez: Must be a pretty successful Flower shop to send all her employees and families to Mexico For vacation.


Yeah, she's either laundering money, the Flower shop is a hobby business for the spoiled wife/child of someone who actually makes money, or it's all a lie to flee the country.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Misdemeanors?? WTF??


I think this is what shocked me the most, not all the other stuff.

/was expecting plea deals later of course, just not at the get-go
 
mikalmd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WTF .. These people are farking pathetic  ..
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: zez: Must be a pretty successful Flower shop to send all her employees and families to Mexico For vacation.

Yeah, she's either laundering money, the Flower shop is a hobby business for the spoiled wife/child of someone who actually makes money, or it's all a lie to flee the country.


She doesn't strike me as intelligent enough to pull off a money laundering scheme.  Unless it was all setup by her husband and she has no clue what's really going on.  I'd believe that.
 
