 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   SoulCycle instructor got a vaccine for being an "educator." Jackass tag not yet available   (vox.com) divider line
22
    More: Asinine, Vaccine, Vaccination, Stacey Griffith, first jab of the Moderna vaccine, star SoulCycle instructor, New York City, SoulCycle instructor, phase 1b of the vaccine rollout  
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Griffith is located in New York City, where the city's health department is in phase 1b of the vaccine rollout, making health care workers, grocery store staffers, residents over 65, and teachers eligible for the vaccine. Under those guidelines, Griffith was not eligible, but she told the Daily Beast that she got the vaccine because she was an "educator" whose priority is to "keep my community and their respiratory systems operating at full capacity so they can beat this virus if they are infected by it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I registered for the vaccine in my state a month ago, I meet our 1B guidelines.  My husband is not group 1B, and but I registered him at the same time as mine choosing "none" for his health risks and "none" for the essential jobs.  We figured they could save his data for when his group does come up.

He got a notification that he can get the shot tomorrow.  Even our parents haven't gotten it yet.  Now we have the stress of "turn down the vaccine hoping someone more deserving gets it and wait his turn" or "get the shot when its offered because the system is broken."
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My wife, being an actual special ed teacher, got her first round of Moderna over the weekend. Knocked her for a loop, but that's starting to take a load off our minds.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

nuqneh: I registered for the vaccine in my state a month ago, I meet our 1B guidelines.  My husband is not group 1B, and but I registered him at the same time as mine choosing "none" for his health risks and "none" for the essential jobs.  We figured they could save his data for when his group does come up.

He got a notification that he can get the shot tomorrow.  Even our parents haven't gotten it yet.  Now we have the stress of "turn down the vaccine hoping someone more deserving gets it and wait his turn" or "get the shot when its offered because the system is broken."


Get the shot, not because the system is broken but because the faster any shots go into any arms the better it is for everyone.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sitting here waiting 15 mins after my second moderna now.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now we have to write a rule defining what an educator is.  Regulations are written in blood.  Bureaucracy is written by stupidity.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm sitting here waiting 15 mins after my second moderna now.


If you just got your 2nd moderna, take advil before bed, otherwise you will wake up feeling like a gnome got you violently drunk and shiat in your mouth.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: Lambskincoat: I'm sitting here waiting 15 mins after my second moderna now.

If you just got your 2nd moderna, take advil before bed, otherwise you will wake up feeling like a gnome got you violently drunk and shiat in your mouth.


Lol, looking forward to it, nothing so far. I was a bit dizzy with the first one.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look at the end of the day, one more person got the shot. Maybe they were less important than they should be, but that's one more person contributing to immunity. They're giving out spares at the end of the day, they're giving out spares when the van breaks down. Whether he was worthy or not is not the end of the world.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

moothemagiccow: Look at the end of the day, one more person got the shot. Maybe they were less important than they should be, but that's one more person contributing to immunity. They're giving out spares at the end of the day, they're giving out spares when the van breaks down. Whether he was worthy or not is not the end of the world.


But it may be the end of the world for someone who is older, vulnerable and didn't get that shot.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a follow up article where she said she was sorry. So everything is cool, right?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: Lambskincoat: I'm sitting here waiting 15 mins after my second moderna now.

If you just got your 2nd moderna, take advil before bed, otherwise you will wake up feeling like a gnome got you violently drunk and shiat in your mouth.


That's a very specific analogy. Do you have experience with both those scenarios?
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing subby. I know someone who is in their 30s in good shape, told everyone getting it was no big deal and ALREADY HAD COVID and he got his shot.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: moothemagiccow: Look at the end of the day, one more person got the shot. Maybe they were less important than they should be, but that's one more person contributing to immunity. They're giving out spares at the end of the day, they're giving out spares when the van breaks down. Whether he was worthy or not is not the end of the world.

But it may be the end of the world for someone who is older, vulnerable and didn't get that shot.


Or it won't.

Seriously the amount of amateur moralizing and guilt tripping people are indulging in with this pandemic is getting tedious. Not everything has to be a trolley problem. Get the bleedin jab.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am willing to bet she honestly thought she was doing a good thing and this wasn't evil on her part just the actions of a stupid person that doesn't understand that even though you are the #1 spin instructor in the world with a long list of celebrity clients when a pandemic is happening you dont matter and the best thing you can do is let everyone know you don't matter and that people that need the vaccine before you do.

Use your status to follow CDC guidelines and set an example for others to follow that is how you flex your celebrity status
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got an email from my health insurance with the subject: Register today for your vaccine shot!
*clicks link*
Not even close, buddy. We haven't decided what happens after 1B.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm on the list as an educator because my younger son goes to a coop preschool and parents work 1 shift every week with the kids. I guess that qualifies me but I'd rather that vaccine went to my 1st grader's teacher so that they could go back to the classroom. (who am I kidding, the union would come up other some other excuse not to teach in person.)
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wax_on: I'm on the list as an educator because my younger son goes to a coop preschool and parents work 1 shift every week with the kids. I guess that qualifies me but I'd rather that vaccine went to my 1st grader's teacher so that they could go back to the classroom. (who am I kidding, the union would come up other some other excuse not to teach in person.)


Are you under the impression that teachers like remote learning?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you're given the chance to get it regardless of where you are, you take it. I'm hearing of too many morons who are in the correct "phase" turning it down. And every state is in some kind of idiotic rollout where they're spending more time trying to figure out who should be next than just getting it done. My wife got hers because the hospital she works at decided to vaccinate all employees after getting the docs and patients (it was a VA hospital and they seem to have their shiat together). She's a researcher not a doc, but whatever, not going to say no.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: naughtyrev: moothemagiccow: Look at the end of the day, one more person got the shot. Maybe they were less important than they should be, but that's one more person contributing to immunity. They're giving out spares at the end of the day, they're giving out spares when the van breaks down. Whether he was worthy or not is not the end of the world.

But it may be the end of the world for someone who is older, vulnerable and didn't get that shot.

Or it won't.

Seriously the amount of amateur moralizing and guilt tripping people are indulging in with this pandemic is getting tedious. Not everything has to be a trolley problem. Get the bleedin jab.


i am starting to think that randomly stabbing people in the arm if they are close enough to a needle with no prioritization will have the same effectiveness as what we are fumbling around with now.

at some point we want 90% vaccinated.  gotta do it all one at a time.
 
focusthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: otherwise you will wake up feeling like a gnome got you violently drunk and shiat in your mouth.


....hmmmm.  Sounds more like the M.O. of a little demon barkeep.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

scanman61: wax_on: I'm on the list as an educator because my younger son goes to a coop preschool and parents work 1 shift every week with the kids. I guess that qualifies me but I'd rather that vaccine went to my 1st grader's teacher so that they could go back to the classroom. (who am I kidding, the union would come up other some other excuse not to teach in person.)

Are you under the impression that teachers like remote learning?


Well, of the three elementary school teachers that are in my orbit two of them prefer distance learning and the third I haven't talked to about it. While that may not be a representative sample it is enough to establish that there is at least a sizable percentage of teachers who don't want to go back.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.