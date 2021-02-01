 Skip to content
(Deadline)   They're making a movie... about the GameStop short squeeze... already. You know, that thing that started TEN DAYS AGO ON A REDDIT FORUM   (deadline.com) divider line
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope it's with the Muppets.
 
6nome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A movie about Reddit? That is so on point!
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why?  We've already got Trading Places.
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Capitalism begets capitalism.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man, they are really running out of ideas.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Awesome; here's hoping they make a FARK version 4 days later.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DrunkenGator: Why?  We've already got Trading Places.


I said near the start of this, that they would take this and remake T.P. with Gamestop stock instead of OJ futures. 

I mean, not much of a stretch to make it that one of the Reddit board guys was screwed over directly by some hedge fund guy, and did this as direct revenge.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder who they are going to get to play Weedlord_Bonerhitler and POTATO_IN_MY_ASS.

My guess is Brad Pitt and Christian Bale.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fissile: Capitalism begets capitalism.


Right?!

What a stupid idea
 
