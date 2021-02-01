 Skip to content
Florida man builds roller coaster in his back yard for his kids. A. Cool. B. What could go wrong?
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, save him and his family. Nuke the rest from orbit.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was told the answer is always C.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope everyone around there remembers they "are all like family" when someone gets hurt on the rollercoaster or gets COVID on the basketball court he opened to the public because the public courts were closed because of COVID.

I bet those waivers don't mean much if something goes wrong.
 
